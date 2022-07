SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— One man is recovering in the hospital and two others are behind bars after Slidell Police say an altercation between the three led to a shooting. SPD reports that early Thursday morning, police were called to the 2700 block of 10th Street where they then found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO