Boston, MA

Suspects sought in connection with April double-stabbing in Boston

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Police are looking to identify the suspects in a double-stabbing in Boston. (Boston Police Department)

BOSTON — Boston Police continue to investigate a stabbing in April that sent two people to the hospital.

The stabbing happened around 2:19 a.m. April 20 in the area of Stuart Street and Warrenton Street, according to police.

The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking to identify the people pictured in connection with the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4248. Anonymous tips may be left at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

