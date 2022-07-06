ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Organizer: Abortion petition has about double required signatures

By Rachel Van Gilder
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group working to get a proposal on the ballot that would enshrine reproductive rights — including to get abortions — in the Michigan Constitution has well surpassed the number of required petition signatures, an organizer said.

Ann Arbor City Councilwoman Linh Song, who is also a co-chair the Reproductive Freedom for All effort, said nearly 800,000 signatures had been collected.

The petition needs about 425,000 valid signatures by July 11 to make the November ballot. The state Bureau of Elections and Board of State Canvassers will check the signatures to confirm their legitimacy and thereby determine whether the constitutional amendment goes on the ballot.

Song’s comments came during a Tuesday city council meeting . They were previously reported by Bridge Michigan magazine .

‘Strong interest’ in quick decision on Michigan abortion ban

Michigan has a ban on performing abortions in most circumstances that dates back to 1931. It has been null since the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned that ruling June 24, but Michigan’s law remains in limbo as legal challenges work their way through the court system.

Comments / 60

Subaru
2d ago

I'd be checking those signatures. ..I didn't see anyone lining up to sign up at the fairs ...however my friend attended an event and was told it they didn't sign they could not enter ....wow folks. we see you

Reply(16)
12
Paul Herter
2d ago

Those of you that have signed or are in favor of this petition, I hope you have read it because it’s not a restoration of a roe in our state, it’s abortion for any reason or every reason at any time up to and including the day of natural birth… And probably beyond that as well in practice … Anybody remember Kermit Gosnell?

Reply(1)
9
Paul Herter
2d ago

Doesn’t matter if they have legitimate signatures or not because the people who support their agenda are in the governors office, the Attorney General’s office and the secretary of states office!

Reply(8)
5
abc12.com

Michigan abortion rights ballot proposal reaches signature requirement

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Abortion access could likely be on the ballot for Michigan voters this November. The Reproductive Freedom for All initiative has been working to let Michigan voters decide if an abortion is a constitutional right. The organizers say they vastly exceeded the signature requirement. The drive needed...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Michigan A.G. Urges Michiganders to Protect Their Data While Using Period and Fertility Tracking Mobile Apps

Attorney General Dana Nessel put out a consumer alert Wednesday urging Michiganders to protect their data when using period and fertility tracking apps. While abortion remains legal in Michigan thanks to a preliminary injunction granted by a Michigan judge in May. Nessel says she’s concerned law enforcement could obtain a search warrant to gather evidence from a health app and use it as evidence against a woman who got an abortion.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Abortion, voting petitions to submit signatures Monday; MI Right to Vote delaying

When leaders of a proposed constitutional amendment to give Michiganders the right to an abortion submit petition signatures next week, they could set a record. Reproductive Freedom for All is one of four proposed constitutional amendments for the November ballot that have signatures due on Monday. Each needs to submit 425,059 to the Secretary of State’s office in Lansing by 5 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Clerks across Michigan in search of election inspectors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With all the misinformation about widespread fraud in the 2020 election, the 2022 midterm election will be under even more scrutiny. And that has clerks across Michigan working to find more inspectors to work at the polls. Election Inspectors are a crucial art of elections in...
LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Counties Named the Healthiest in the State

Summer offers plenty of opportunities to get healthy, especially with warm weather in Michigan making it easier to work out in the great outdoors. If you’ve ever wondered how healthy Michigan is compared to other areas of America, a new study gives some insight into our health rating and the healthiest Michigan counties in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Election Local#Abortion Law#Constitutional Amendment#Abortions#The Michigan Constitution#Bureau Of Elections And#Board Of State Canvassers#Bridge Michigan#The U S Supreme Court#Nexstar Media Inc
Cars 108

Has COVID Finally Left Michigan?

For almost two years, we couldn't turn on our TVs without being inundated with news coverage about the coronavirus pandemic. The attention was certainly warranted, as COVID-19 ravaged Michigan, the rest of the United States, and frankly, most of the entire world. Millions of people lost their lives during the pandemic, including nearly 37,000 in Michigan alone.
MICHIGAN STATE
