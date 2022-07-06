Three local projects cleared for federal funding

Three local projects that are in line for millions of dollars in federal funding have cleared the next hurdle.

The largest share will go towards the reuse of the Erie Malleable Iron site.

Three million dollars in community project funding will be used to prepare the site for new industry.

That is according to the office of Congressman Mike Kelly, which announced the funding as part of the 2023 budget.

$500,000 has been earmarked to help expand the Erie Police Athletic League.

$319,000 will be used to buy a new vehicle for the Erie Police Department and new equipment for the Erie Police SWAT Team.

Nothing is official until the budget is passed by the full house and senate.