ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Three local projects cleared for federal funding

By SEAN LAFFERTY
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30F6qq_0gWxlQ1T00

Three local projects that are in line for millions of dollars in federal funding have cleared the next hurdle.

The largest share will go towards the reuse of the Erie Malleable Iron site.

Three million dollars in community project funding will be used to prepare the site for new industry.

That is according to the office of Congressman Mike Kelly, which announced the funding as part of the 2023 budget.

$500,000 has been earmarked to help expand the Erie Police Athletic League.

$319,000 will be used to buy a new vehicle for the Erie Police Department and new equipment for the Erie Police SWAT Team.

Nothing is official until the budget is passed by the full house and senate.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Local organization looks to use federal funds for transformational plans

One local organization is looking to makes transformational investments in Erie as the city receives federal funds. The anticipated investments are expected to secure long-term, sustainable, and equitable growth in the area. The federal funds will allow people to identify projects like infrastructure that involves broadband, housing efforts, or growing small businesses. The investment will […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County Community College sees $2.9 million in state budget

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County Community College will receive state funding through the Legislature-approved 2022-23 Pennsylvania budget. Earlier this year, Governor Tom Wolf had proposed some $1.3 million for the local community college. According to an announcement from state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro’s office, Bizzarro sought additional funding. In the end, Erie County Community College is set […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie-made product to be sold at Walmart

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local business soon will be featured on Walmart shelves nationwide. ReCAP, a product line that specializes in lids to repurpose mason jars, was invented in Erie in 2012 and has been sourcing and building its product in and around Erie ever since. The company intentionally maintains a supply radius of about only 100 miles. ReCAPs range in design from a simple pouring spout to a pump or spray bottle — the caps screw onto any mason jar. Karen Rzepecki is the inventor of reCAP and president of Mason Jar Company.
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
Polarbear

Wolf continues push for $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians even as state lawmakers lack consensus

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments of up to $2,000 to families in February and wants it to be part of the budget, which is set to be finished on June 30, 2022. Democratic leaders in the Senate and House have introduced legislation, Senate Bill 1619 and House Bill 2531, to support Gov. Wolf’s PA Opportunity Program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Jake Wells

New law gives hundreds of dollars to families

woman counting money in handsPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) If you want more cash in your pocket during this time of rising prices, keep reading. The fantastic news is that the state of Connecticut is going to send you up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. This rebate is the result of the recently enacted 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate that he signed into law earlier this month.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Funding#Community Project#The Erie Malleable Iron
KDKA News Radio

PA issues spotted lanternfly warning

State leaders have issued another warning about the spotted lanternfly as more counties are added to the quarantine list. Washington, Armstrong and Indiana counties were added to the quarantine list this year - prohibiting the movement of the spotted lanternfly at any stage of life. The state's Agriculture secretary Russell...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Fairview Woman issues grievance at PSP station, is arrested

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman recently was arrested at a Pennsylvania State Police station while complaining about a traffic stop. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, a 23-year-old Fairview woman entered the PSP Girard station to complain about a recent traffic stop and ticket she had received. The report alleges that the woman “became argumentative, […]
YourErie

Small predator could make a comeback to PA wildlife

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – A weasel-like animal that once called Pennsylvania home could return to the Keystone State. The American Marten was native to Pennsylvania’s northern forests until it was extirpated in the early 20th century due to deforestation and unregulated harvest. They’re about 20-28 inches long and on average grow to be 3.1 lbs. But, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
YourErie

Crawford County car accident claims the lives of two people

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A two-vehicle accident has claimed the lives of two people in Crawford County. The crash, involving a car and a truck, happened just before 9 a.m. on Route 322 at Ridgeway Hill Road in Cochranton. Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell has identified the victims as 49-year-old Tracy Kope, and 62-year-old Jay Scott, both […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Access to abortion for members of the military expanded in Pentagon spending bill

WASHINGTON — Democrats in Congress are pushing to increase access to abortion for members of the military, concerned a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could end the constitutional right will harm troops. The U.S. House’s annual funding bill for the Defense Department would require the Pentagon to provide leave to troops and civilian employees seeking […] The post Access to abortion for members of the military expanded in Pentagon spending bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YourErie

Search for missing boat captain continues in Chautauqua County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Multiple rescue crews staging near the Lakeside Campground near Ripley, New York as they searched the waters of Lake Erie.            According to sources close to the investigation, the captain of the boat fell into the lake about a half-a-mile from the shore and has not resurfaced. Authorities said the boater who fell overboard has […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Felony charges filed against suspect who allegedly shot 9 dogs

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man has been arraigned in a recent animal cruelty case pursued by the ANNA Shelter. The ANNA Shelter has announced that charges have been filed for the recent killings of multiple dogs. Nine felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty have been filed against the suspect. The criminal complaint names Skyler James Martin, […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
YourErie

Apartment fire breaks out on State Street

A fire broke out in an upstairs apartment on Wednesday night, sending emergency crews to respond. Calls went out around 9:20 p.m. for a fire at 29th and State Street. Crews were able to make quick work of this fire when they arrived on the scene. Multiple fire crews responded to the scene. No one […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Coroner called to Mifflin County aircraft crash

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Mifflin County Coroner was called to an ultralight aircraft crash Friday morning, according to Mifflin County Emergency Services. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released the following information about the accident. “An unregistered ultralight vehicle crashed in a field near Belleville, Pa., around 10 a.m. local time today. The vehicle […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Driver dies in Girard rollover accident overnight

Correction: The name of the street where this incident occurred was Haggerty Street. One person is dead after an accident in Girard overnight. The accident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night at the railroad crossing at Haggerty Street in Girard. According to reports from the scene, the driver of a car lost control, causing the […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy