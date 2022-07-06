School teachers’ pay pending school budget approval in Millinocket

Effective: 2022-07-08 16:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Hancock County in southeastern Maine East central Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 453 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Licoln Township, or over Lincoln, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Lincoln, Howland, Springfield, Lakeville, Licoln Township, Grand Falls, Enfield, Lee, Chester, Passadumkeag, Burlington, Lowell, Carroll and Saponac. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
