ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Former Broncos quarterback Marlin Briscoe's family working on funeral plans

By Michael Spencer
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

Former Broncos quarterback Marlin Briscoe passed away late last month, and now his family is asking for donations to help cover the cost of his funeral expenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zyli_0gWxkvE500
In 1968 Marlin Briscoe (September 10, 1945-June 27, 2022), a star quarterback for Omaha University, was drafted by the Denver Broncos as a cornerback; he asked for a tryout in the quarterback position, and played as a reserve against the Boston Patriots on September 29, nearly leading the Broncos to victory. The following week Briscoe became the first Black starting quarterback in pro football history. Denver Broncos quarterback Marlin Briscoe in December 1968. | Bill Johnson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Briscoe was drafted by the Broncos in the 14th round of the 1968 AFL Draft and became the first Black starting quarterback in the AFL later that season.

Former Broncos safety Nick Ferguson tweeted his memories of Briscoe on Wednesday afternoon.

Briscoe was drafted by the Broncos in the 14th round of the 1968 draft, and on Oct. 6 of that year became the first black quarterback in the AFL.

Briscoe played one season in Denver, and started 5 games. He also played in Buffalo, Miami, San Diego, Detroit, and New England.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BroBible

The Browns Are Being Blasted For Their Statement Following The Baker Mayfield Trade

The Browns have traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The move ends an offseason of drama between the signal caller and the team that drafted him. The 2021 season ended with Cleveland missing out on the playoffs, and Mayfield needing shoulder surgery in January. The passer played through injury for most of the year, leading the Browns to an 6-8 mark in his 14 starts. This, a season after taking the organization to its first postseason appearance in nearly 20 years.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Reacts To Baker Mayfield trade

NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield has finally been traded. The Carolina Panthers - who've been linked to Mayfield all offseason - acquired Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday. All they had to give up was a fifth-round pick. Mayfield now enters a quarterback room featuring Sam Darnold and third-round draft...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Lands College Football Coaching Job

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Ellis is returning to the gridiron. However, this time around he'll be a head coach. It was announced earlier this summer that Ellis will become the new head coach for Southwestern Assemblies of God University's football team. SAGU athletic director Dr. Jesse Godding released...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Death Of Former Coach Of The Year

It was confirmed on Wednesday that NBA head coach Mike Schuler has passed away. He was 81 years old. Schuler started his coaching career at the collegiate level, spending time at Army and Ohio as an assistant. In 1969, he was named the head coach of Virginia Military Institute's basketball program.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Boston Patriots#Football History#American Football
12up

Shannon Sharpe rips Baker Mayfield after Panthers trade

While Carolina Panthers fans may be excited about the future with Baker Mayfield as the team's starting quarterback, that doesn't mean everyone is on board with the move. Nope, just ask Shannon Sharpe about that. While speaking with Skip Bayless, Sharpe didn't hold back in going after Mayfield, saying he's...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
Yardbarker

Drew Brees Meeting in Miami????

In 2021 Miami had on of the worst offensive lines in the league. Thankfully the team addressed the problem in a big way by bringing in All Pro Offensive Tackle Terron Armstead. Armstead and the Dolphins agreed to a 5 year contract that can be potentially be worth up to $87.5 million after incentives.
MIAMI, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL football player who pulled a man from a burning car given the highest award for civilian heroism

A former NFL football player has been given the highest award a civilian in the United States can be given. The Carnegie Medal is an award is rarely handed out and former NFL defensive end Brandon Bair of the Philadelphia Eagles was given the honor. The Carnegie Medal is given to heroes in North America “who enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Von Miller, Cowboys News

Von Miller ultimately signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills this offseason. Make no mistake though, he was interested in joining the Dallas Cowboys. According to Dan Pompei of The Athletic, the Cowboys offered Miller a five-year, $70 million deal. It was basically the same contract that Randy Gregory passed up.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Ravens Sign Former Star Pass Rusher: Fans React

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they've re-signed outside linebacker Justin Houston to a one-year contract. During the 2021 season, Houston had 34 combined tackles, 17 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Baltimore used the unrestricted free agent tender on Houston in June. Although he was free...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Could Cam Newton Be Seattle’s New Quarterback?

The deed is done. Baker Mayfield to Carolina. This leaves the Seattle Seahawks with very few options left at quarterback. Although coach Pete Carroll has hyped up Geno Smith and Drew Lock, many don’t see either of them picking up where Wilson left off. Cam Newton posted 8 games...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Where Baker Mayfield ranks among NFC QBs

With his trade to the Carolina Panthers, Baker Mayfield is officially an NFC quarterback. With that comes a whole new set of regular opponents to face. The move presents an opportunity for Mayfield to establish himself, as his new conference doesn't possess quite the same wealth of quarterback talent that the AFC has.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL Insider Floats Confusing QB Trade Idea For Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have their succession plan in place following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. They drafted Kenny Pickett out of Pitt in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and will likely have him compete for the starting job with a veteran like Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph.
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
47K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy