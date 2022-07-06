ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘All Star Shore’: Did Trina Njoroge Get Between Another Couple After ‘Love Island USA’?

By Nicole Weaver
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Some All Star Shore cast members were friends before the reality show. But that doesn’t mean they’ll have an easy time together competing. Here is how Trina Njoroge keeps getting in between a couple on the show.

[SPOILER ALERT: Major spoilers ahead for All Star Shore episode 3.]

Trina Njoroge was in a love triangle on ‘Love Island USA’

Before All Star Shore, Trina was on season 3 of Love Island USA. She eventually was caught in a love triangle with Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland Jr.

In the end, none of them made it to the finale. But Cashay and Cinco started dating after the season.

Trina and Cashay were friends during the season despite their feelings for the same man. But that friendship ended after the season with them making accusations against each other on Twitter.

Trina Njoroge gets into drama with Bethan Kershaw and Johnny Middlebrooks on ‘All Star Shore’

In the first episode, Bethan Kershaw from Geordie Shore and Johnny Middlebrooks from Love Island USA quickly connected. Trina is also Johnny’s partner in competitions. Johnny’s connection with the two ladies in the third episode got complicated.

The cast went to the club; at first, Bethan stayed back to rest. Johnny and Trina had a sexy dance together. “I’m single now. I’m not gonna act up,” Johnny claimed. But everything changed when Bethan surprisingly showed up at the club.

He quickly left Trina for Bethan. “F*ck that,” Trina said while looking at the couple. She hugged Bethan and said, “I danced with Johnny. You know we’re just friends.” Trina said it was about protecting herself because she didn’t want to get into drama.

Bethan asked Johnny if Trina was twerking on him, and he said yes. The British reality star said that’s very sexual and something she wouldn’t do. That’s when Johnny started to get upset with his teammate.

“Why are you talking bullsh*t about me?” he asked Trina. “It’s not bullsh*t,” she said. Trina claimed Bethan wasn’t Johnny’s type in the previous episode. So it looks like this might be his last straw with her.

Will Trina and Johnny’s problems ruin their chances to win ‘All Star Shore’?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TEB4J_0gWxkgEQ00
Trina Njoroge on ‘Love Island USA’ | Sara Mally/CBS via Getty Images

The cast was immediately split into duos to compete throughout the season together. So they must get along to go far in the game. Trina and Johnny’s problems might start to get in the way of their game.

The third episode ended with Trina getting into more drama. Jose Luis Cancel, also known as “Vanessa Vanjie Mateo” from RuPaul’s Drag Race, called her out when they got back from the club for not having Johnny’s back. It looks like her drama with Johnny will affect her relationships with other people in the house.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo
Person
Rupaul
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
105.5 The Fan

Tupac Shakur Photos Go Viral After People Refuse to Believe They Weren’t Recently Taken

Tupac Shakur photos floating around social media have some people thinking the rapper may still be alive. On Sunday (June 19), Tupac Shakur's name started trending on Twitter. The explosion of tweets about the hip-hop icon presumably came after lots of photos were floating around the internet on the rapper's birthdate, June 16. Many people were in awe over the clarity of the pics. Some people even presumed the photos were never before seen. Others chalked it up to the rapper really being alive.
CELEBRITIES
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star#Love Triangle#Friendship#Cinco
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Claps Back At Troll Who Says Kulture, 3, Has Autism: ‘Ya’ll Have To Diagnose Her With Something’

Cardi B. proved she’s a proud mama bear that’s ready to protect her cubs at a moment’s notice. The “Bodak Yellow” singer fired back at a Twitter troll on Friday, June 24 after the online critic said her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, was autistic in a since-deleted tweet. Cardi, who shares Kulture and 9-month-old son Wave with rapper Offset, replied, “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit something. Go play in traffic bitch.”
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

135K+
Followers
107K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy