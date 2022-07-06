‘RHOA’: Peter Thomas Reveals Why He Never Liked Phaedra Parks

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta were introduced to Peter Thomas while he was married to former supermodel Cynthia Bailey. Thomas caused a stir many times due to him not being afraid to go toe-to-toe with any cast member on the show. One of his first major blowups was with Apollo Nida when Nida was married to Parks. Thomas says he never liked the self-proclaimed Southern Belle.

(l to r) Peter Thomas, Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida | Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Why Peter Thomas says he never liked Phaedra Parks

Thomas joined the cast in Season 3 with his then-wife, Cynthia Bailey. Parks and her then-husband Apollo Nida also joined the cast that season. Until Thomas was on the show, the storylines focused solely on the women. But he changed it because producers found him fascinating and liked how much he added to Bailey’s storyline. It also caused drama because Thomas was so outspoken and nearly came to blows with Nida in their first scene together.

“The guys were never significant…they were just there. I’m like, ‘Why do they call the show the Atlanta Housewives if they don’t really want to show the guys’ personalities?’ That just didn’t make any sense to me,” he told former producer Carlos King on the Reality With the King podcast. “Apollo and I, the first time we met, we were going to fight because his wife was saying I said some s–t with some interview I did with Uptown Magazine and they asked me what I think about the girls and I was just being honest. She was offended, maybe because I didn’t like her from day one. I never did.”

When King asked why he didn’t ever like Parks, Thomas didn’t hold back. “I think she’s the kind of person to throw the rock and hide her hands. I’m like, ‘This chick is messy as hell.’ She would throw the rock, hide her hands, and then push Porsha [Williams] to go do her dirty work. That s–t is crazy,” he said.

He nearly got into a physical altercation with Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband Apollo Nida over an interview he did where he spoke about not liking Phaedra Parks

As Thomas noted, the argument stemmed from a magazine interview he did. In the interview, he said of Parks: ”If they say, “What do you think about the other Housewives?” I’m gonna say I can’t stand Phaedra’s ass.” Parks caught wind and let Nida know. Things came to a head when the cast attended Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s baby shower.

During the baby shower, Thomas invited everyone to the grand opening of his new upscale sports bar, Bar One. Parks joked that she knew she wasn’t on the invite list because she is aware that Thomas isn’t fond of her from the Uptown Magazine article. Thomas insists he was jabbing back at comments she made about him.

Nida felt Thomas was out of line for the interview and confronted Thomas. The two men nearly fought, with security and cast members having to pull them apart before both couples ultimately left. The two couples seemingly settled their differences on a double date, but Thomas says his initial opinion of Parks never changed.

He and Apollo Nida are close friends

Despite their rocky start, Nida and Thomas became close friends. Thomas publicly stood by Nida when he was arrested and ultimately charged with fraud. Nida spent nearly 8 years in prison as a result. The two men continue to hang out currently.