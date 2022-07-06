ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Challenge: USA’ Premiere Date and Time

By Lauren Weiler
CBS viewers can’t wait to see MTV’s The Challenge adapted as The Challenge: USA. The new series takes cast members from four different reality TV shows and puts them in daily competitions to see who will make it past eliminations to run host T.J. Lavin’s final. So, when is The Challenge: USA premiere date and time?

CBS officially adapted MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ to ‘The Challenge: USA’

‘The Challenge: USA’ cast | Laura Barisonzi/Paramount

Fans of MTV’s The Challenge are excited to see what happens with the new CBS series, The Challenge: USA. The new series takes competitors from Love Island, Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race and puts them in a house to compete against each other for $500,000.

MTV posted the first three minutes of The Challenge: USA on YouTube. The clip shows the competitors meeting host T.J. Lavin as Lavin explains the rules.

“Looking around, I see a lot of people who really know how to play games,” Lavin tells the cast. “Maybe you were isolated on an island, or you raced across the world, or you had Big Brother watching you 24/7. Or, you fell in love, only to get your heart broken at the end. … You will be faced with challenges and eliminations that are harder than anything that you’ve ever done before.”

Lavin then explains how each contestant starts with $1,000 in their personal bank account, but they have to accrue at least $5,000 to make it to the final and have a shot at winning the big cash prize.

‘The Challenge: USA’ premiere date and time

The Challenge: USA premieres Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The premiere follows Big Brother 24, which begins at 8 p.m. ET. Both shows have 90-minute premieres.

Reddit users posted extra intel from spoiler account PinkRose. PinkRose gave additional details on the schedule for the cast members. The players allegedly have their daily challenges on Mondays, their elimination on Tuesdays, and they have off on Wednesdays. The cast has another daily challenge on Thursday, and Fridays are elimination days once again. They have the weekends free.

The premiere will show the initial pairings in the show, but it seems these pairings switch up each week, making strategy and gameplay extremely difficult to navigate. The Challenge: USA episode 1 will likely show who initially chooses to align with who — and who initially seems on the outs with the rest of the cast.

When is ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 premiere date?

While viewers can’t wait to see The Challenge: USA premiere on CBS, MTV’s The Challenge fans still plan on keeping up with the flagship series. So, when does The Challenge Season 38 premiere on MTV?

MTV hasn’t set a premiere date yet, but Variety reports the show has officially been renewed for seasons 38 and 39. Additionally, rumors from spoiler gurus suggest The Challenge Season 38 began filming in May 2022, which likely means filming won’t end for the new season until mid-summer 2022. Fans shouldn’t expect the new season to release before fall 2022.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

