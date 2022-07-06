Baltimore Officer Who Killed 'Undercover Comedian' Won't Be Charged: Report

A Baltimore Police officer Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

The investigative report concerning a police-involved fatal shooting last October in Baltimore County has been released, authorities say.

Charges will not be pressed against involved Baltimore County Police Officer, Lieutenant Gregory Mead in regards to the Oct. 11, 2021 shooting that killed Jovan Lewis Singleton, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

Singleton's obituary remembers him as a "fun and loving undercover comedian," who was passionate about fixing cars.

Singleton was allegedly involved in an armed robbery of a nearby 7-Eleven on Windsor Mill Road. and fled the scene in a truck with several others and split from the group after the truck crashed, authorities said.

Lt. Mead found Singleton near the scene of the crash around 2:10 a.m., and attempted to detain him. Singleton then ran from Lt. Mead before turning around and firing shots at the officer. Lt. Mead was shot in the leg and dropped down firing multiple shots toward Singleton, killing him.

"The shooting of Jovan Singleton was justified for the protection of Lt. Mead’s life and the surrounding community", stated Deputy State’s Attorney for Baltimore County, Robin Coffin.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General initially forwarded its investigative report to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office on March 30, 2022.

It was announced charges would not be pressed against Lt. Mead on April 7, 2022.

