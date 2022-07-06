ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Officer Who Killed 'Undercover Comedian' Won't Be Charged: Report

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
A Baltimore Police officer Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

The investigative report concerning a police-involved fatal shooting last October in Baltimore County has been released, authorities say.

Charges will not be pressed against involved Baltimore County Police Officer, Lieutenant Gregory Mead in regards to the Oct. 11, 2021 shooting that killed Jovan Lewis Singleton, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

Singleton's obituary remembers him as a "fun and loving undercover comedian," who was passionate about fixing cars.

Singleton was allegedly involved in an armed robbery of a nearby 7-Eleven on Windsor Mill Road. and fled the scene in a truck with several others and split from the group after the truck crashed, authorities said.

Lt. Mead found Singleton near the scene of the crash around 2:10 a.m., and attempted to detain him. Singleton then ran from Lt. Mead before turning around and firing shots at the officer. Lt. Mead was shot in the leg and dropped down firing multiple shots toward Singleton, killing him.

"The shooting of Jovan Singleton was justified for the protection of Lt. Mead’s life and the surrounding community", stated Deputy State’s Attorney for Baltimore County, Robin Coffin.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General initially forwarded its investigative report to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office on March 30, 2022.

It was announced charges would not be pressed against Lt. Mead on April 7, 2022.

Comments / 10

Garry Sorrells
3d ago

9 months of investigation to say that a police officer being shot at is correct in returning fire and killing the criminal shooting at the officer. The committee/group/person gave birth after 9 months to a reasonable, logical and obviously correct determination. And no one in the Baltimore City Police Department stood up for the officer, furthermore no one in the City Government stood up for the officer. And people don't understand why dedicated experienced police officers are leaving in droves.

