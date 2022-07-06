ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Kenny Chesney finally to perform at Bobcat Stadium after two COVID cancellations

By Kristin Merkel
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghZS7_0gWxjvGI00

Kenny Chesney finally gets to make his debut at Bobcat Stadium after having to cancel his concert twice due to COVID-19 spikes. Excited fans such as Kaylee Ward have been highly anticipating Chesney’s arrival for this Saturday's concert.

“I think it’s great, I think it’s the perfect time, we have great weather,” says Ward. “ The crowd is gonna be even rowdier and more excited because we’ve been waiting for the last two years.”

MSU’s faculty and staff are also geared up and ready to host the very popular event this Saturday. Michael Becker of MSU expressed excitement about Chesney’s arrival.

“We’re back, we’re going to be in the stadium July 9th, 24,000 music fans for a beautiful night in a special venue and we’re very excited that Kenny Chesney and all the other acts are here,” said Becker.

Becker also hinted at more potential concerts at the Bobcat Stadium in the future.

“We’re always looking for new talent to come out and as I said, stadium events are special events and we try to put those on as much as we can.”

Stadium staff also wants to remind concertgoers that bags are not allowed in the stadium unless they are small clutches and medical necessity bags. The staff at the Bobcat Stadium wants everyone to remain safe while also having a great Saturday night.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’s Luke Bryan Lighting Up the Charts With New Single ‘Country On’: See the Numbers

It’s good to be Luke Bryan. Recently, the “American Idol” judge and country music megastar dropped a new single, and it’s quickly blowing up the charts. Although Bryan just released “Country On,” it’s now the most-added song on country radio this week. Per Country Aircheck, 91 country radio stations have added the number to their rotation. In addition, according to country radio insider Chris Owen, Bryan’s track also debuted at No. 32 on the Mediabase chart and hit No. 21 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.
CELEBRITIES
The Detroit Free Press

Chris Stapleton turns in stellar performance to make his mark at Comerica Park

There’s no doubting the ample musical gifts built into Chris Stapleton — the songwriting, the singing, the guitar work, the stylistic versality. But there’s also a purity of spirit coursing through his work, and it helped the country A-lister soar Friday night at Comerica Park. On paper, Stapleton isn’t the conventional idea of a stadium headliner. The bearded musician is a static figure at his center-stage spot, not to be bothered with any high-flying showmanship or production frills....
DETROIT, MI
KBZK News

KBZK News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
904K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy