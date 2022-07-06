ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro police searching for woman involved in ongoing phone scam

By Allie Lynch, Ethan Illers
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fraud detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are warning Nashvillians about an ongoing phone scam and are searching for a woman involved.

Police say so far, two men and one woman have been told they had warrants out for their arrests and that if they paid cash, the charges would be dismissed.

Murfreesboro police warn of extortion scam

The scam reportedly begins with a man, who has knowledge of the victim’s address and other personal information, saying he is with the sheriff’s office. He also includes accurate information about the courthouse. However, instead of meeting in an office, he orders the victims to go to a courtyard downtown in the 1200 block of 4th Avenue North. While there, the victims are met by a woman who allegedly identifies herself as “Debra Cook”.

She collects a cash payment from the victims, who then sign official looking paperwork. The woman then leaves to supposedly make copies of the paperwork, but never returns.

One of the victims took the woman’s photo with a cell phone. Anyone who recognizes her from the photo below is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 .

Scam suspect (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Metro police would like to remind the public that no member of law enforcement will ever solicit money. The public is urged to exercise caution when giving personal information to someone who is not a confirmed and trusted source.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Anyone with questions or concerns regarding this scam should call MNPD’s Fraud Unit at 615-862-7594 .

Comments / 4

Itiswellwithmysoul
2d ago

Not necessarily! A Scammer does not discriminate! They are from every walks of life! Young, old, rich, poor, drugs, no drugs, black, white, red, brown, tattooed, non tattooed, Spanish, English, ect. So a scammer can be anyone you see or hear!

Reply
2
 

