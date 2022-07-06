SF man arrested for stabbing Walgreens security guard

Walgreens (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested a man for stabbing a Walgreens security guard on July 1. The victim was hospitalized but has since recovered and been released.

The stabbing happened at the Walgreens on 135 Powell Street. The suspect was later located and arrested in the 600 block of Taylor Street, SFPD said.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Police identified the suspect as Carlos L. Sanders, 61, of San Francisco. He was booked on homicide and weapons charges.

“The safety of our patients, customers and team members is top priority. We are working with local authorities in their investigation,” Walgreens said in a statement to KRON4.

On June 6, a man was arrested for stabbing four random people in one night in San Francisco’s mission district. Three of the victims were able to get away without serious injuries, but another was described as having life-threatening injuries. There has been no subsequent update on the victim’s condition.