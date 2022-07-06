ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF man arrested for stabbing Walgreens security guard

By Phil Mayer
 3 days ago
Walgreens (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested a man for stabbing a Walgreens security guard on July 1. The victim was hospitalized but has since recovered and been released.

The stabbing happened at the Walgreens on 135 Powell Street. The suspect was later located and arrested in the 600 block of Taylor Street, SFPD said.

Police identified the suspect as Carlos L. Sanders, 61, of San Francisco. He was booked on homicide and weapons charges.

“The safety of our patients, customers and team members is top priority. We are working with local authorities in their investigation,” Walgreens said in a statement to KRON4.

On June 6, a man was arrested for stabbing four random people in one night in San Francisco’s mission district. Three of the victims were able to get away without serious injuries, but another was described as having life-threatening injuries. There has been no subsequent update on the victim’s condition.

MishaK
3d ago

I think a minimum sentance of 20 years in prison with no possibility of the parole should be a good start.

Rafael Gutierrez
2d ago

There should be no Walgreens in San Francisco that do not have armed security they all need armed security these shoplifters are aggressive and violent and do whatever it takes and all you have to do is ask them to leave the store and that's what sets them off you don't even have to stop them from shoplifting they will still do something bad to you they will attack the employees and their customers if they have to I've seen customers try to stop shoplifters because security came I tell you somebody is going to get seriously hurt a security guard or employee or customer unless corporate brings on security to all their Walgreens that security officer should never have gotten stabbed he should have been armed

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

