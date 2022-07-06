ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We all want the truth’: AG Yost comments on Jayland Walker death investigation

By Schalischa Petit-De
 3 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released a video statement Wednesday on the investigation of the Akron officer-involved shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker .

Walker was shot and killed by police just after midnight on Monday. Police said Walker fired a shot from his vehicle during a pursuit. Body camera video showed Walker later got out of his car from the passenger’s side while it was still running and fled from the officers. Eight officers opened fire with more than 90 rounds, striking Walker.

Akron officials release video of police killing of Jayland Walker

Akron police chief Stephen Mylett said the medical examiner has confirmed more than 60 wounds on Walker’s body.

In a video message, Yost asked people to have patience with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) team.

“We all want the truth,” Yost said. ‘When BCI is called upon to investigate an officer’s use of force, our role is to provide an expert, impartial, third-party review – independent of the police and other outside voices.”

According to a release from Yost’s office, the BCI’s investigation will be presented to a grand jury, who will review it and decide if the officers should face criminal charges.

‘Take appropriate action’: President Biden addresses Jayland Walker shooting while in Cleveland

President Biden addressed the shooting during an appearance in Cleveland Wednesday afternoon, saying investigators are “are closely monitoring and reviewing what happened.”

You can watch the full video with the attorney general’s remarks in the video player at the top of the story.

Comments / 2

T n t
3d ago

most cant handle the truth nor accept it. Dont carry a gun, don't run, don't shoot at police, while being chased making sudden movements... very simple

Reply
4
 

WDTN

Bill would let Ohioans sue over unintended pregnancies

Weeks after Ohio’s six-week abortion ban took effect, state Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Columbus) introduced a bill Thursday to allow pregnant people to sue a sexual partner for causing an unintended pregnancy, ostensibly to level the playing field when it comes to the steep costs of pregnancy.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

