Nueces County, TX

Man gets 10 years deferred adjudication in shooting death

By Rachel Denny Clow
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
A man charged with murder in a 2020 shooting on Morris Street will receive 10 years deferred adjudication for that crime.

Erasmo Garcia pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday.

He will now be required to follow the probation rules for the next 10 years.

Garcia was charged accused of killing 41-year-old Rey Davila.

Nueces County District Attorney prosecutor Joe Mike Pena said during the hearing that he supported the plea agreement given Garcia's cooperation with the DA's office. Pena said he had testified against another individual charged, and resulting in Garcia's plea agreement.

148th District Court Judge Carlos Valdez agreed to the plea agreement telling Garcia he must abide to the terms of the agreement.

Juvenal Flores, who was arrested with Garcia in April 2020, currently also is serving 10 years of deferred adjudication. He has a motion to revoke his probation Thursday.

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

