EPCSO investigating shooting near B St. and Venetucci Blvd.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a shooting near B Street and Venetucci Boulevard.

Officials closed roads in the area due to the investigation, but those roads have since reopened. The area is no longer considered a threat to the public.

A victim was transported to a local hospital, his condition at this time is unknown.

