Colorado Avalanche announce 2022-2023 schedule

The Colorado Avalanche celebrate after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Avalanche won 2-1. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

DENVER — It's been 10 days since the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup, but we're already looking forward to next season.

The Avs will begin the 2022-2023 regular season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 12. The team will raise their 2022 Stanley Cup championship banner before the game.

The Avs will also take part in the NHL's Global Series. They will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5.

Single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season will go live at 10 a.m. on July 18. To purchase tickets, or for more information, click here.

Colorado Avalanche 2022-2023 Regular Season Schedule

All times are MST - Dates and times subject to change

October:

Wed. Oct. 12vs Chicago Blackhawks7:30 p.m.

Thu. Oct. 13at Calgary Flames7:30 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 17at Minnesota Wild6 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 19vs Winnipeg Jets6 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 21vs Seattle Kraken7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 22at Las Vegas Golden Knights8 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 25at New York Rangers5 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 28at New Jersey Devils5 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 29at New York Islanders5:30 p.m.

November:

Fri. Nov. 4vs Columbus Blue Jackets in Finland11 a.m.

Sat. Nov. 5at Columbus Blue Jackets in Finland11 a.m.

Thu. Nov 10vs Nashville Predators7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 12vs Carolina Hurricanes7 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 14vs St. Louis Blues7 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 17at Carolina Hurricanes5 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 19at Washington Capitals5 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 21at Dallas Stars6:30 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 23vs Vancouver Canucks8 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 25at Nashville Predators12 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 26vs Dallas Stars7 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 29at Winnipeg Jets6 p.m.

December:

Thu. Dec. 1at Buffalo Sabres5 p.m.

Sat. Dec 3at Boston Bruins5 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 5at Philadelphia Flyers5 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 7vs Boston Bruins7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 9vs New York Rangers7 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 11at St. Louis Blues12 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 13vs Philadelphia Flyers8 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 15 vs Buffalo Sabres7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 17vs Nashville Predators7 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 19vs New York Islanders7 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 21vs Montreal Canadiens6 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 23at Nashville Predators6 p.m.

NHL Holiday Break

Tue. Dec. 27at Arizona Coyotes7 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 29vs Los Angeles Kings7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 31 vs Toronto Maple Leafs5 p.m.

January:

Mon. Jan. 2vs Las Vegas Golden Knights7 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 5at Vancouver Canucks8 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 7at Edmonton Oilers8 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 10vs Florida Panthers7 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 12at Chicago Blackhawks6:30 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 14vs Ottawa Senators5 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 16vs Detroit Red Wings1 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 18at Calgary Flames8 p.m.

Fri. Jan 20at Vancouver Canucks8 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 21at Seattle Kraken8 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 24vs Washington Capitals7 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 26vs Anaheim Ducks7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 28vs St. Louis Blues1 p.m.

NHL All-Star Break

February:

Tue. Feb. 7at Pittsburgh Penguins5 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 9at Tampa Bay Lightning5 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 11at Florida Panthers4 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 14vs Tampa Bay Lightning7 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 15at Minnesota Wild7:30 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 18at St. Louis Blues12 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 19vs Edmonton Oilers1 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 24at Winnipeg Jets6 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 25vs Calgary Flames8 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 27vs Las Vegas Golden Knights7 p.m.

March:

Wed. March 1vs New Jersey Devils7 p.m.

Sat. March 4at Dallas Stars6 p.m.

Sun. March 5vs Seattle Kraken7 p.m.

Tue. March 7vs San Jose Sharks7 p.m.

Thu. March 9vs Los Angeles Kings7 p.m.

Sat. March 11 vs Arizona Coyotes4 p.m.

Mon. March 13at Montreal Canadiens5:30 p.m.

Wed. March 15at Toronto Maple Leafs5 p.m.

Thu. March 16at Ottawa Senators5 p.m.

Sat. March 18at Detroit Red Wings11 a.m.

Mon. March 20vs Chicago Blackhawks7 p.m.

Wed. March 22vs Pittsburgh Penguins6 p.m.

Fri. March 24vs Arizona Coyotes7 p.m.

Sun. March 26at Arizona Coyotes1 p.m.

Mon. March 27at Anaheim Ducks8 p.m.

Wed. March 29vs Minnesota Wild8 p.m.

April:

Sat. April 1vs Dallas Stars7 p.m.

Tue. April 4at San Jose Sharks8:30 p.m.

Thu. April 6at San Jose Sharks8:30 p.m.

Sat. April 8at Los Angeles Kings8:30 p.m.

Sun. April 9at Anaheim Ducks6:30 p.m.

Tue. April 11vs Edmonton Oilers7:30 p.m.

Thu. April 13vs Winnipeg Jets7 p.m.