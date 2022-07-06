Baltimore gives $7 million ARPA funds to help public safety, youth, development

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the City will allocate more than $7 million toward public safety, equitable neighborhood development, youth and clean and health communities.

Those funds will be distributed through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The City has now distributed $25 million from the City’s $641 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“The work being done through Baltimore’s diverse nonprofits is critical to the wellbeing of our residents. These organizations fill in the gaps and support our communities in ways that government cannot,” Mayor Scott said. “Here in Baltimore, we recognize the value of their work. That is why it is so important that we support our nonprofits as we prepare to emerge on the other side of the pandemic stronger than ever.”

The selected nonprofit recipients are: