Baltimore, MD

Baltimore gives $7 million ARPA funds to help public safety, youth, development

By WMAR Staff
 3 days ago
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the City will allocate more than $7 million toward public safety, equitable neighborhood development, youth and clean and health communities.

Those funds will be distributed through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The City has now distributed $25 million from the City’s $641 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“The work being done through Baltimore’s diverse nonprofits is critical to the wellbeing of our residents. These organizations fill in the gaps and support our communities in ways that government cannot,” Mayor Scott said. “Here in Baltimore, we recognize the value of their work. That is why it is so important that we support our nonprofits as we prepare to emerge on the other side of the pandemic stronger than ever.”

The selected nonprofit recipients are:

  • Baltimore City Community College Foundation will receive $500,000 to support Baltimore’s youngest refugees’ and asylees’ academic needs.
  • Baltimore Corps will receive $371,000 to support workforce development activities including career navigation, training, and identifying placement partners with a focus on Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) and female-identifying residents.
  • Bikur Cholim will receive $285,000 to support continued operation of their COVID-19 vaccination clinic and provision of food, financial, and transportation assistance to all patients in need.
  • B’More Clubhouse will receive $500,000 to assist individuals with mental illness maintain recovery and stability, and lessen their use of public behavioral health resources, especially emergency services.
  • FreeState Justice will receive $470,000 to support a person-centered network of health and housing providers to provide young LGBTQ Baltimoreans with equal access to high-quality healthcare, housing, and resources.
  • Ministers’ Conference Empowerment Center CDC will receive $1,200,000 to create a Cradle to Career Pipeline. The Pipeline will provide science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) instruction, enrichment experiences, job shadowing, workforce training, job placement, and opportunities for career advancement in the railway, maritime, and other tech careers
  • The Pride Center of Maryland will receive $1,300,000 to address the issue of increased violence, particularly among sexual and gender minority populations (SGM) through community outreach, individualized assessments, benefits navigation, physical and mental health referrals, education assistance, enrichment activities and employment programing.
  • Urban Strategies, Inc. will receive $2,300,000 to support Baltimore City residents impacted by the redevelopment of Perkins Homes by enrolling individuals in case management that will provide opportunities for economic mobility, youth development, education and health assistance.
  • Wide Angle Youth Media will receive $450,000 to support more than 200 Baltimore youth (ages 10-24) participation in WAYM’s core programs, where students learn to use state-of-the-art technology, embark on a pathway toward career readiness, and receive wrap-around supports.

