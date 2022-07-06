Clippers re-sign Nicolas Batum and Amir Coffey

The Los Angeles Clippers re-signed a pair of key role players Wednesday, bringing back forward Nicolas Batum and guard Amir Coffey.

Batum, 33, averaged 8.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 59 games (54 starts) for the Clippers last season. In 14 career seasons, the former first-round draft pick has averaged 11.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 915 career games (806 starts) for the Portland Trail Blazers (2008-15), Charlotte Hornets (2015-20) and Clippers.

Coffey, 25, played well enough last season to convert a two-way contract into a regular deal in March. The Minnesota product averaged 9.0 points with 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 69 games (30 starts) last season.

Batum will come back to Los Angeles on a reported two-year, $22 million contract, according to Yahoo. Coffey will return on a three-year, $11 million deal, ESPN reported.

–Field Level Media