ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Clippers re-sign Nicolas Batum and Amir Coffey

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJ6G4_0gWxhXLO00

The Los Angeles Clippers re-signed a pair of key role players Wednesday, bringing back forward Nicolas Batum and guard Amir Coffey.

Batum, 33, averaged 8.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 59 games (54 starts) for the Clippers last season. In 14 career seasons, the former first-round draft pick has averaged 11.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 915 career games (806 starts) for the Portland Trail Blazers (2008-15), Charlotte Hornets (2015-20) and Clippers.

Coffey, 25, played well enough last season to convert a two-way contract into a regular deal in March. The Minnesota product averaged 9.0 points with 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 69 games (30 starts) last season.

Batum will come back to Los Angeles on a reported two-year, $22 million contract, according to Yahoo. Coffey will return on a three-year, $11 million deal, ESPN reported.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Inside The Warriors

Key Free Agent Reveals Why He Left Warriors

Losing Otto Porter Jr. in free agency is a tough blow for the Golden State Warriors, as their veteran forward decided to join the Toronto Raptors on a two-year / $12.4M contract. Porter Jr. played a key role in delivering another championship to Golden State, playing 19.5 minutes per game in the playoffs, and converting on 40.4% of his three-point attempts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Former 49ers Cornerback Passes Away At 43

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers confirmed that former cornerback Jimmy Williams has passed away. He was 43 years old. William started his college career at Vanderbilt as a running back before eventually switching over to cornerback. In 2001, the Buffalo Bills selected Williams in the sixth round of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Amir Coffey
NBC Sports

Warriors no longer title favorites after first week of free agency

The day after the Warriors won their fourth championship in eight seasons, our partners at PointsBet deemed them co-favorites to defend their title in 2022-23. The Warriors, Boston Celtics and LA Clippers were all given +600 odds to win the NBA finals next season, meaning a $100 bet would win you $600.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Reacts to Warriors' Free Agent Signing

Having lost Otto Porter Jr. to the Toronto Raptors, and Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Golden State Warriors had some vacancies to fill in the rotation. While it will be tough to replicate exactly what Porter and Payton provided, the team made a solid move to acquire Donte DiVincenzo, signing the guard to a two-year / $9.3M contract.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr, Warriors make major coaching changes as Mike Brown departs for Kings

The once-juggernaut Golden State Warriors reverted back to “Strength In Numbers” to win a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons. As Steve Kerr’s assistants continue reaping the rewards of the team’s sustained success, the Warriors are relying on that long-held rallying cry to compensate for Mike Brown’s departure to their Northern California rivals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#The Los Angeles Clippers#Yahoo#Espn
The Ringer

Do the Clippers Have Too Much of a Good Thing?

Every championship is won by a team flexing what it has that other teams don’t—the imminent threat of Steph Curry, the crushing force of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the methodical destruction of LeBron James. The Clippers have that in Kawhi Leonard, or will once he makes his expected return from a torn ACL in the fall. Then they have Paul George, one of the league’s top costars, alongside him. And then they have a roster that stretches further than that of any other team, stacked with more options and more answers than any opponent could possibly muster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Nation

Magic Johnson Praises Lakers’ Recent Free Agent Signings

What makes the Los Angeles Lakers organization unique is the vast history it has with legendary players that date all the way back to 1947 with George Mikan. These Purple and Gold legends may not be very active like the front office is, but they do share their opinion and advice when it comes to big transactions the Lakers make.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Field Level Media

Reports: Blazers, Damian Lillard Agree to $122M extension

Six-time All-NBA guard Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers are finalizing a two-year max contract extension worth $122 million, multiple reports said Friday. The extension would keep Lillard under contract with Portland until 2026-27, though that year carries a player option. Blazer for Life?. Lillard has spent his entire...
PORTLAND, OR
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy