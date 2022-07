Poison frontman Bret Michaels is back on the road following a brief stint in the hospital. The rock singer was hospitalized on June 30 prior to performing a concert in Nashville, due to what he referred to as a “unknown complication” on social media. Poison bassist Bobby Dall told audiences that Michaels had suffered a reaction to medication prior to canceling their performance.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO