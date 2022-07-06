EMBED <> More Videos Companies hiring more teen workers to fill gap, according to data

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Recent graduates are entering a strong job market. Young adults are finding good paying jobs and even teens are doing well.

A recent Gusto study shows companies are hiring more teen workers to fill the gap.

The data shows the percentage has shot up five times from 2019 and their wages grew four times since the beginning of the year.

The landscape, though, could be changing.

"(I'm) definitely thinking about that quite a bit," said NC State Senior Joel Weiss.

Weiss knows the economy could be a recession by the time he receives a diploma.

"I don't know if it'll stand, I have some job offers for post grad, but who knows how that'll go," said Weiss.

Career coach and author Laurie Ruettimann has more than two decades of experience as a human resources executive.

She says the job market is always a moving target.

"Right now, it looks good. At this moment, you can graduate into a pretty strong economy, but I would not think this is going to continue forever. There are a lot of market forces out there and there also a lot of executives who are bonused based on how well their organization is doing," Ruettimann said. "If the economy starts to slow down and profit margins start to shrink, the best way to make sure that a company continues to thrive is to reduce the cost of labor."

Ruettimann says young adults need to learn how to take control and making sure their mindset is right.

"The job you get right out of college is not the job you're going to keep for 30 years, so don't fall into that trap that work is like your family, because it's not. It's a job," said Ruettimann. "It's really important to focus on your mindset and how you contribute to the economy."

She's suggests figuring out strengths and how you can parlay them into other jobs.

Networking is important, she says, in case the economy does take a turn and layoffs start occurring.

"If one job ends, you're on top of it. You can go start that new job," said Ruettimann.

She also recommends showing restraint and saving a little more.

That's exactly what Weiss is doing.

He's been picking up freelance jobs in his target industry of graphic design.

"I'm working a lot more than I would otherwise with that in mind, trying to squirrel what I can, while things are good," said Weiss.