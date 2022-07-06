ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

REVEALED: Lee refused to criticize comments ridiculing public school teachers

By Ben Hall
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
Gov. Bill Lee responded Wednesday to the firestorm of criticism unleashed by video uncovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates .

The secretly-recorded video showed Gov. Lee sitting silently while one of his education advisers mocked public school teachers and questioned their intelligence.

People from both parties have blasted the governor.

“Tennessee teachers do an excellent job for the students of this state," Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said Wednesday. "Teaching is a calling. Those called to teach deserve our appreciation and respect. The president of Hillsdale has no role in shaping education policy in Tennessee, nor should he. Arnn’s comments were ill-conceived, unfortunate and untrue. His organization is eligible to apply to operate charter schools in Tennessee, just like any other operator. When and if they apply, they will be subject to the same process as anyone else and these comments will feature prominently in the vetting process."

But in a news conference on Wednesday, he once again refused to distance himself from the controversial comments.

"We have a deep commitment to the public education system in this state," Lee said.

He showered praise on Tennessee teachers but refused to criticize comments made by Dr. Larry Arnn, who is president of the conservative Hillsdale College in Michigan.

Arnn made the comments two weeks ago during an invitation-only event.

"The teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country, and they are taught that they are going to do something to those kids," Arnn said at the event.

Many in the audience laughed as Arnn mocked teachers who have education degrees.

"If you work in a college, you'll know this — unless you work in the ed department. Ours is different. But they are the dumbest part of every college," Arnn said.

Reporters repeatedly asked if Lee would disavow Arnn's remarks.

"I disagree with ... activism from the left. But I fully support our public schools in this state and our teachers as well," Lee said. "It wasn't about Tennessee teachers or Tennessee schools as much as it was about activism in education and this country."

On the video, Gov. Lee sat silently across from Arnn as he made statements that fellow republican lawmakers have said were out of line.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked, "Do you regret remaining silent? Should you have said something when he said those things?"

Lee responded, "I've been very clear about how I feel about public schools and our teachers, and I will continue to be clear about that."

Earlier this year, Lee announced a partnership with Hillsdale College to use taxpayer dollars to set up 50 privately-run charter schools across the state.

Larry Arnn said at the event last week, "Here's a key thing we're going to try to do. We are going to try to demonstrate that you don't have to be an expert to educate a child because anybody can do it."

NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked Lee, "Is this the type of group you want teaching Tennessee children?"

Lee responded, "You know my comments about teachers and about the future of public education have been very clear. Other people's comments are for others to interpret."

REVEALED: Tennessee teacher colleges call on Gov. Bill Lee to repudiate friend's educator insults

REVEALED: Educators 'offended, disgusted' by comments from TN governor's charter school friend

REVEALED: Teachers come from 'dumbest parts of dumbest colleges,' Tenn. governor's education advisor tells him

Comments / 24

Marie
3d ago

Our tax dollars gets to pay the advisor? Please, Please remember this when time to vote! Lee thinks he can show that he can become President! He wants more power, he doesn’t care about the children in this state.

Reply
6
Michael Andrew Mcalister
3d ago

of course he refuses just like he refuses to mention the current rising Covid case count and hospitalization increases,Bill Lee has blood on his hands as long he has No response to this ongoing pandemic

Reply
10
NW Prepper
3d ago

Good, there’s a LOT of truth in his statements. Somebody got their feelings hurt and cried; so? Be professional and actually do your jobs!

Reply(2)
4
WSMV

Family sues WCS over Critical Race Theory law violation

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family sued the Williamson County School Board Friday, challenging the board’s adoption of a curriculum that the group claims violate Tennessee law prohibiting the teaching of Critical Race Theory and Common Core. The group Parents’ Choice Tennessee named plaintiffs in the case James and...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Superintendents refute Hillsdale College ‘dumb’ teacher remarks

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS) Board of Directors voted unanimously to provide a public statement refuting the comments about public educators made by the President of Hillsdale College, Larry Arnn. The following statements were made by Arnn: “The teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee cities grapple with enforcement of new abortion laws

Since the U.S. Supreme Court effectively overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, municipal officials across Tennessee have grappled with how to respond to and enforce new abortion legislation.  Some were quick to push back on the ruling with opposing legislation while others confirmed they would uphold Tennessee’s “trigger ban” law, which will take effect […] The post Tennessee cities grapple with enforcement of new abortion laws appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

TNAchieves says anyone in the state can go to college tuition-free

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across the country, college enrollment is on the decline. In Tennessee, enrollment rates are down 9.4%. The state is working to change that by reducing or eliminating student debt. A pilot program launched in Knox County will provide college coaching. Knox Promise is a scholarship program...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tnledger.com

Is Tennessee ready for 988?

Some expect big jump in calls for mental health help. State doesn’t. Tennesseans have a new resource for emergency mental health crises beginning July 16. Like 911, 988 is a new three-digit crisis number that connects to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. “It’s 911 for your body, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Best counties to retire to in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
TENNESSEE STATE
John M. Dabbs

Survival Uncertain for Some Tennessee Pets - Shelters Facing Difficult Choices Volunteer State

The animal shelter in Fayetteville, Tennessee, closed on July 1 for the foreseeable future. The closure was fallout from Animal Control and Care with Fayetteville and Lincoln County. The Humane Society of Lincon County is unable to continue providing services without governmental support. The Humane Society says they will also be unable to investigate complaints, such as abuse, cruelty, neglect, and stray animals as a result.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wpln.org

Drinking in the history and culture of Tennessee moonshine

White lightning. Firewater. Mountain dew. There are a lot of names for moonshine, but what is it? Strictly speaking, it’s any illegal homemade spirit, and can be made from pretty much anything including fruits, grain and vegetables. People all over the world have been making their own alcohol for...
TENNESSEE STATE
wdrb.com

New Kentucky laws taking effect next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple laws will take effect next week in Kentucky. Sen. Denise Harper Angel, D-Louisville, said the state General Assembly passed over 200 bills during the 2022 Regular Session, which will go into effect next Thursday, July 14. According to the state's constitution, new laws go into...
LOUISVILLE, KY
