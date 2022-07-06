ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Mt. Juliet firefighters battle 9 fires fueled by dry conditions in 24 hours

By Hannah McDonald
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymz9w_0gWxh0Xu00

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dry conditions and near triple-digit heat are two big reasons the Mt. Juliet Fire Department is busier than usual.

In the last two weeks, the Mt. Juliet Fire Department has put out 15 fires that drought-like conditions helped fuel.

"Dumpster fires, trash fires, grass fires, crop, brush, the whole bit," said Mt. Juliet Fire Chief Jamie Luffman.

The string of outdoor fires, including the nine that happened in one 24-hour period, are prompting Mt. Juliet firefighters to brush up on drafting. The process involves drawing in water from a water source such as a pool or creek, through a hose, into an engine, and then spraying it out another hose.

"This is something that we don't do very often. We've got muscle memory for hooking a hydrant and doing the job that way, but this is something we do on a rare basis," Luffman said.

Just like the landscape, the firefighters are vulnerable in this heat too. Luffman encourages firefighters to take breaks whenever they can.

"This [weather] just seems to zap your batteries, and at the end of the day, you're beat. And if you were to go out into a brush fire with a flapper or hose and trying to do the job — it's going to accelerate that process," he said.

An indefinite burn ban will only be lifted in Mt. Juliet when Wilson County sees more regular rainfall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkdzradio.com

Tennessee Man Injured In Trigg County Wreck

A wreck on Interstate 24 in Trigg County sent a Tennessee man to the hospital Saturday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Joshua Kimrey was westbound when he stopped quickly causing a tractor-trailer driven by Tanner Thrap of Iowa to hit his SUV. The crash...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Juliet, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Mount Juliet, TN
actionnews5.com

Best counties to retire to in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Power outages reported in Tennessee, North Georgia

According to EPB's website, there are 74 incidents of power outages affecting over 300 customers. North Georgia EMC is also reporting several incidents across its area. The Chickamauga Police Department tweeted that they are aware of outages from the storm and crews are currently working on restoring power. This is...
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
WSMV

Two Mid State law enforcement officers remembered on 19th Anniversary of death

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Community members gathered Saturday to remember two Wilson County law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty 19 years ago. On July 9th, 2003, just after 9 a.m., Sgt. Jerry Mundy of the Mount Juliet Police Department and Deputy John Musice of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office were deploying spike strips to stop a suspect who had fled to Mount Juliet from Knoxville and was actively being pursued by police.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Firefighters#Fire Engine
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Girl dies while tubing during holiday weekend in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl died while tubing on a Tennessee waterway during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, authorities said. The girl was on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat on the Tennessee River in Decatur County on Saturday evening when the boat's outward motor hit the tube and the girl, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release Monday.
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
WTVM

$16K reward offered for dog set on fire in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHBX) – Officials in Tennessee are working to find out who carried out a vicious attack on a dog – intentionally setting the animal on fire. A video showing people dousing the dog with water went viral on social media, garnering 2.4 million views so far.
TENNESSEE STATE
WEKU

Dead Alligator found in southeast KY leads to multiple charges for a Harlan county man

A Harlan County man is facing several charges following an investigation by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. The investigation started after reports of an alligator in a creek in southeastern Kentucky. In a press release, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers say 23-year-old Cameron Cornett of Big Laurel is charged with illegally transporting an inherently dangerous exotic animal, not reporting its escape to authorities, and not having a permit to have the animal in his possession.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Disease affecting cattle found in Maury County herd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The state veterinarian has announced the detection of a disease affecting cattle in Tennessee. State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said Theileria Orientalis, a tickborne parasite that infects red and white blood cells and causes severe anemia in cattle, was found in a herd in Maury County. There is no vaccine to prevent the illness or effective treatment. Once an animal is infected, it is a carrier for life.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
chattanoogacw.com

VIDEO: Crowd disperses after fireworks malfunction in Tennessee

SALTILLO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Video obtained by FOX 17 News shows a crowd dispersing after fireworks malfunction during a July 4th celebration in Hardin County. Sources tell us no one was injured, but a vehicle received some damage. Watch the video below, courtesy Chasity Weatherly. Get reports like this...
wgnsradio.com

Middle Tennesseans being warned of a scam

Middle Tennesseans are being warned about an ongoing scam where at least three victims (two men/one woman) were each falsely told that they had warrants for their arrest and that if they paid cash, the charges would be dismissed. The scam begins with a male caller who says he is...
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

TWRA asks public to report turkey sightings

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking the public to keep an eye peeled for poults (young turkeys) to assist biologists in determining how this spring’s hatch fared. The Agency would like to know where the young turkeys were spotted and about how many were in the flock. Information...
TENNESSEE STATE
Chester County Independent

Tennessee Department of Health prepares for Red Sand Project

Public Health Educators gathered at the West Tennessee Regional Health Office on June 24, 2022 to prepare hundreds of bags of Red Sand for distribution in nineteen rural counties across West Tennessee. The Red Sand Project originated as a participatory artwork created by Molly Gochman using sidewalk art installations to reach thousands of individuals about the vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

WEATHER- Hot, Humid, Stormy Saturday

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 320 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-101000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 320 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few storms may strong to severe with gusty to damaging winds. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy