ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Kelly, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Kelly is a three-month-old female terrier and shepherd mix who is a loveable, big goofball. According to the SPCA, she gets along well with other dogs. It is unsure how she would be with cats, but SPCA's volunteers predict she can learn to cooperate with them due to her young age. Kelly is also good with small children, but will have to learn not to jump on top of people and have proper manners.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO