WWE News: Note On NXT Great American Bash Canada Viewership, Pat McAfee’s SummerSlam Match Profiled

By Jeremy Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– NXT’s Great American Bash reportedly saw a spike in viewership up in Canada. While the US ratings won’t be out until Thursday due to Fourth of July-caused delays, John Pollock reports that the episode drew 57,000...

Chris Benoit Trends On Twitter After Comments From Jordynne Grace

Chris Benoit trended on Twitter last night after comments made by Jordynne Grace, who thinks he should be forgotten. The Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion was replying to a post about wrestlers discussing Benoit’s work while also separating the fact that he murdered his family back in 2007. She said that she couldn’t do that, and doesn’t think he’d be able to keep up with modern wrestlers anyway.
WWE
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.08.22

Hello everyone, it’s another Friday evening and here we are for WWE Smackdown. Tonight Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be on hand, so we should get at least one quality segment out of this episode, as it’s time to start building to his umpteenth match with Brock Lesnar when Lesnar challenges for the uWu title at SummerSlam in a Last Man standing match. At Money in the Bank Liv Morgan continued the rich tradition of women cashing in the briefcase in less than 48 hours when she took the title from Ronda Rousey after Ronda bested Natalya, Morgan is now back on Smackdown and her reign will attempt to get underway. There’s a decent chance the Street Profits show up to harass the Usos as that feud hardly seems done after their MITB match, Theory might show up and talk about his briefcase, Intercontinental champion Gunther is looking for his next challenger, and Maximum Male Models is set for another segment. Let’s hope this one goes off better than last weeks, because the debut of MMM was less than inspiring. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.
WWE
Update On Status of Sasha Banks and Naomi On WWE Roster

PWInsider reports that Sasha Banks and Naomi have been removed from the internal roster in WWE during the last 24 hours. WWE has not confirmed that the two have been released in the company, but until now they were included on the internal list of talent. There have also been...
WWE
Sasha Banks & Naomi Remove ‘WWE Superstar’ From Social Media Bios

Sasha Banks and Naomi are lending credence to the idea that their WWE careers are over, removing WWE Superstar from their social media bios. As noted earlier, Banks and Naomi have reportedly been removed from internal rosters in WWE after they walked out of Raw back in May and were put on indefinite suspensions.
WWE
Marko Stunt Starting His Own Promotion In The Fall

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston (via Fightful), Marko Stunt revealed that he will be starting his own wrestling promotion this September near his hometown of Memphis. Stunt was let go from the AEW roster earlier this year. Here are highlights:. On starting his own promotion: “I’m actually, I...
MEMPHIS, TN
Brock Lesnar & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced Brock Lesnar, a Bobby Lashley match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s WWE Smackdown that Lesnar will appear on Monday’s show as his Last Man Standing match against Roman Reigns at Summerslam draws closer. Also announced for next...
WWE
New Main Event Advertised For WWE’s Return To Madison Square Garden

PWInsider reports that local advertisements are promoting a new main event for WWE’s upcoming RAW taping at Madison Square Garden. The new main event, presumably a dark match, will be Riddle and the Street Profits vs. Roman Reigns and the Usos. Original advertising featured Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins...
WWE
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was #1 for the night in 18-49 for the third week in a row, although it dropped in viewership. The show pulled in 979,000 viewers and an 0.36 rating (475,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.28 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on this week’s numbers, including a look at each individual quarter-hour.
WWE
Updated Card For WWE Summerslam

WWE has an updated lineup for Summerslam following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on July 30th from Nashville, Tennessee and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Title Last Man Standing...
NASHVILLE, TN
NJPW Working On US Show In New York For October

During a recent interview, Rocky Romero teased the possibility of a NJPW event in the United States this October, but said it wasn’t finalized. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NJPW is indeed planning a show in the US for the fall. The show is likely going to happen at the Hammerstein Ballroom on either October 22 or 29.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Updated WWE Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The episode airs from Fort Worth and has 7,798 tickets out. A live event tomorrow night in Sacramento has 6,334 tickets out. Another event that same night in Bossier City, AL...
WWE
Notes for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

– PWInsider reports that Mike Bailey defending the X-Division Championship against Alan Angels will open tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Also, PWInisder reports that tonight’s show will have a vignette for a Knockout who is expected to debut soon for the promotion. This wrestler has previously worked overseas.
WWE
Matt Hardy on Christian Cage Giving The Hardys Heat After They Were Signed by WWE First

– On the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy discussed how Christian Cage gave The Hardys a hard time after they were signed by WWE. He also claimed that Christian Cage cheered when Hardy botched an Asai Moonsault spot during a match against Doug Furnas and Philip LaFon on a 1997 edition of Shotgun Saturday Night. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE

