ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heat and cold ‘increase risk of death, but rates vary across England and Wales’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qaa4_0gWxffxO00

Both heat and cold increase risk of death in England and Wales – but rates vary depending on geographical location, according to a new study.

New risk estimates suggest London and other urban areas had the highest heat-related death rate.

While cold-related deaths were highest in Northern England, Wales and the South West.

Researchers say the findings indicate that impacts of both heat and cold were stronger in poorer areas.

They argue that understanding these patterns is important when it comes to designing public health policies to protect vulnerable groups.

The detailed mapping of health burdens can help identify high-risk areas and population sub-groups

Each year in England and Wales, there were on average nearly 800 excess deaths associated with heat – and more than 60,500 associated with cold between 2000 and 2019, the study found.

The study was led by researchers from the Centre on Climate Change and Planetary Health at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), in collaboration with the UK Health Security Agency and researchers from several European universities.

London had the highest heat-related death rate, with 3.21 excess deaths per 100,000 people, which translates to 170 heat-related excess deaths each year.

The risk of death associated with the cold was highest in the north east of England and Wales, with an excess death rate of 140.45 deaths and 136.95 deaths per 100,000 people, respectively.

The study found that London had the lowest risk associated with cold temperatures, with 113.97 deaths per 100,000 people (almost 5,800 cold-related excess deaths each year).

Dr Antonio Gasparrini, professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at LSHTM and lead author of the study, said: “This study offers a thorough evaluation of the health impacts of heat and cold across England and Wales, and provides several epidemiological indicators for more than 37,000 areas across the two countries.

“These include estimates of the optimal temperature range, as well as impact measures such as excess mortality for heat and cold.

“The detailed mapping of health burdens can help identify high-risk areas and population sub-groups.

“In particular, the results showed that the impacts of both heat and cold were stronger in more deprived areas.

“Understanding these patterns is a critical step to designing effective public health policies at local and national levels and protecting vulnerable groups, especially during the current cost of living crisis.”

The findings showed that the impacts of cold, and to a lesser extent heat, were more prevalent in deprived areas.

Additionally, older people were the most vulnerable to both heat and cold, with death risk of over 85-year-olds twice as high as that of people aged zero to 64.

The researchers are calling for targeted policies and better adaptation strategies to prevent more severe health consequences from both heat and cold.

In the study, they analysed 10.7 million deaths which occurred in England and Wales between 2000 and 2019 across more than 37,473 small areas that include around 1,600 residents.

Dr Pierre Masselot, research fellow in environmental epidemiology and statistics at LSHTM and co-author of the study, said: “The results come at a critical time as countries and communities face increasing health impacts due to climate change and need to find effective ways to adapt to changing temperatures.

“The analytical framework also provides a flexible tool that can be adapted for future studies which aim to model temperature-related risks and impacts at small-area level under different climate change scenarios.”

The authors highlight that while the research showed that excess death attributed to cold was significantly higher than that attributed to heat, these results should be interpreted with caution as more cold than hot days were recorded throughout the year.

Funded by the Medical Research Council and EU Horizon 2020 Programme, the findings are published in The Lancet Planetary Health.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Oprah Winfrey’s father Vernon dies aged 89

US TV star Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. The presenter confirmed the news in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honour of witnessing the man responsible...
NASHVILLE, TN
newschain

Prince of Wales stops off for ice cream on seaside visit

The Prince of Wales stopped off for an ice cream as he paid a visit to the seaside. Charles enjoyed a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani’s ice cream shop in Morecambe, Lancashire, on Friday. Amelia Brucciani, 16, who served the prince, said: “It is massively exciting.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England And Wales#European Union#Population Health#Northern England#Uk
newschain

Ukrainian official warns of ‘catastrophe’ in captured city

A Ukrainian regional official has warned of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings. Governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russians are unleashing...
POLITICS
newschain

Portugal fight from two goals down to earn Group C draw against Switzerland

Jessica Silva’s equaliser ensured the battle of the Group C underdogs ended all square as Portugal fought back from from 2-0 down against Switzerland to take a point. Trailing to goals from Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic inside the opening five minutes at Leigh Sports Village, Francisco Neto’s side, only at the finals as a result of Russia’s expulsion, hit back through Diana Gomes and Silva to claim a 2-2 draw.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
newschain

UK to push 30C on Sunday as heatwave scorches nation

The UK will push close to 30C on Sunday amid a heatwave blasting the nation. London and south-east England are expected to see highs of 29C and clear skies during the afternoon, making the country hotter than parts of the Maldives. The heatwave will continue into next week, with temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Jordan Spieth targets Scottish Open win as ideal preparation for upcoming Open

Jordan Spieth believes winning the Genesis Scottish Open would be the perfect preparation for next week’s Open after soaring into contention in the £6.7million event. Two eagles in the space of six holes helped the three-time major winner card a superb 66 at the Renaissance Club and trail Olympic champion Xander Schauffele by three shots heading into Sunday’s final round.
GOLF
newschain

Stephen Robinson admits St Mirren far from their best in Arbroath defeat

Stephen Robinson was not looking for excuses after St Mirren’s 1-0 defeat to Arbroath in their Premier Sports Cup opener in Paisley. Dylan Paterson scored a late winner for the cinch Championship part-timers, whose manager Dick Campbell was away on holiday. Saints manager Robinson told St Mirren’s official Twitter...
SOCCER
newschain

Teachers must not be campaigners in the classroom, says Ofsted chief

Ofsted’s chief inspector has said teachers must ensure they are a “teacher not a campaigner” in an increasingly “atomised” world for pupils. Speaking at the Festival of Education at Wellington College in Berkshire, Amanda Spielman said pupils were growing up in an online world “that both reflects and fuels the atomisation and polarisation of society”.
EDUCATION
newschain

Jonny Hill rules out fatigue as threat to England’s attempt to seal series win

Jonny Hill insists the prize on offer against Australia on Saturday rules out fatigue as a threat to England’s attempt to complete a series victory at Sydney Cricket Ground. An engrossing 25-17 triumph in the second Test has set up a decider in the final outing of a 12-month stretch that for many of Eddie Jones’ squad included the Lions tour to South Africa.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy