Mount Pocono, PA

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie talks about his special connection to Pocono Raceway

By AJ Donatoni
 3 days ago

This week, Eyewitness Sports caught up with NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie, who will be making his 10th career Cup Series start at Pocono Raceway later this month.

LaJoie has fond memories of Pocono. He won an ARCA Series race there in 2013, and that same year, he met his future wife Kelly, a Mount Pocono native. Since then, LaJoie and his family have been frequent visitors of the area.

