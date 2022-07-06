ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont missing siblings found safe

By Nick Wills
 3 days ago
LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) – UPDATE: The two teens returned home safe Wednesday evening according to Longmont police.

Original: Two siblings are currently missing in Longmont and police need your help locating them.

The brother and sister were last seen at their home on Tuesday night at roughly 9:30 p.m.

If you have any information that could lead to the locating of these two children, please contact Longmont Emergency Communications Center at 303-651-8501 and use the report number 22-5618.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

