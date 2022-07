SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two men are charged in connection to the death of an employee at Anchor Tactical Supply in Springfield. Court documents indicate Jonathan Peace, 20, and Zachary Cano, 20, stole a firearm from Anchor Tactical Supply on July 5. The pair then returned on July 6. Employee Colin Loderhose, 25, recognized at least one of the men and is seen on surveillance video escorting them to the front door.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO