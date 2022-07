Those who argue that critical race theory is a conservative hallucination need look no further than L.A. to see that the Right is right — yet again. The 600,000-student Los Angeles Unified School District is using taxpayer dollars to train government teachers and staff members to instruct boys and girls that meritocracy, success, and hard work are all "white." So, logically, if you are Black, then kakistocracy (rule by the worst), failure, and sloth are just your cup of tea.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO