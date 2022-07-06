ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Greitens friend urges scandal-plagued ex-governor to drop Missouri GOP Senate bid

By Juliegrace Brufke, Congressional Reporter
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226mp2_0gWxeWzw00

Ken Harbaugh, a Navy veteran and longtime friend of Missouri GOP Senate hopeful Eric Greitens, is calling for the scandal-plagued candidate to drop out of the tight primary race.

Greitens was governor of Missouri for 17 months in 2017-18 before stepping down under threat of impeachment following a sex scandal in which he allegedly took a compromising photo of his hairstylist without her knowledge during the course of an affair. Greitens, now a leading candidate in the Aug. 2 Missouri GOP Senate primary, back then allegedly threatened to use the photos as blackmail.

Greitens, once seen as a prospective presidential candidate after a meteoric rise through Duke University, as a Rhodes scholar, and member of the Navy SEALs, has since been embroiled in a number of controversies. Since he launched his bid for the state’s open Senate seat, Greitens has come under fire for a campaign ad encouraging people to hunt “RINOs,” or "Republicans in name only," and faced backlash for allegations of domestic abuse.

Harbaugh, with Greitens, co-founded the Mission Continues, a nonprofit group that helps veterans reintegrate. In a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Harbaugh highlighted their long-standing relationship and former policy positions that don’t align with the far Right. Harbaugh accused Greitens of “inciting violence to regain power,” arguing that he is "not the same person whose weddings I went to.” Harbaugh noted that he and his family members helped Greitens in his gubernatorial bid and stood by him following his resignation.

“Some of my best memories are just the two of us figuring out how to build a veterans organization. How do we take the Clinton Foundation money or not? That giant portrait of JFK in your office spoke volumes about your leadership values. I remember when you [called] to say you were running for governor, you would decide to do it as a Republican, but I figured a pro-choice, pro-gay marriage governor would be a win for Missouri,” he said in the clip.

“You asked me to donate $5,000 — I didn't have it. But I took out a loan against my life insurance policy and mailed you a check. Yes, if my mom, a lifelong Republican, could give this well, she did. Twice. Things have not gone as I expected. Eric, I want you to know that there are worse things in life than running for office honorably and losing. Trust me, I've done that. What you're doing now is not honorable, and it is not a reflection of the Eric I know.”

Harbaugh went on to blast his former business partner for his rhetoric pushing unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen, alleging that Greitens believes the results were legitimate. Harbaugh, who unsuccessfully ran for a House seat in Ohio in 2018, indirectly slammed Greiten's RINO-hunting campaign ad and encouraged him to work to repair his family dynamic following details of his divorce and allegations of abuse against his children and ex-wife.

Greitens’s campaign blasted Harbaugh's calls for him to drop out, alleging that he is "jealous" of Greitens's political successes.

“Ken is obviously a disturbed individual hoping to profit from his former friendship with the governor for 40 seconds of the leftist spotlight. He has now taken his grift to the Lincoln Project and the Obama Bros to peddle his weakness after being trounced in his Ohio congressional race," the campaign said in a statement. "Ken obviously can’t stand to see others do well, so he tries to drag down the successful. In the end, his cringeworthy, jealous, and silly video shows the world who he truly is.”

Greitens's campaign previously denied his ex-wife’s accusations of abuse and argued that the controversial ad was meant to be taken in jest.

Greitens released another gun-focused digital ad on Wednesday alleging that the establishment "came after" him for "standing up" for conservative policies.

Recent polling has shown Greitens in a neck-and-neck race for the Missouri GOP Senate nomination against Rep. Vicky Hartzler and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, with the candidates within the margin of error of one another.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Ken Harbaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Impeachment#Missouri Attorney General#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Navy#Duke University#Rhodes#Republicans
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
POLITICO

Rodney Davis’ loss in Tuesday’s Illinois GOP primary is opening up a committee gavel next year — if Republicans retake the majority.

Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Newsweek

As Greitens Drama Roils Missouri GOP Senate Race, Dems Seen Gaining Ground

PERRYVILLE, Missouri: As allegations of domestic abuse against the already scandal-ridden GOP front runner Eric Greitens roil the Republican field, things are looking up for Democrats in Missouri's wild race for the U.S. Senate. That includes Lucas Kunce, a 39-year-old square-jawed war veteran with progressive views and a folksy manner, who wasted no time on a recent campaign tour insisting to skeptical crowds that, yes, against all odds in this deeply red state, he really can win—first, the Democratic nomination in Missouri's August 2 primary and then in the general election on November 8.
MISSOURI STATE
Newsweek

Trump Arrives for Alaska Rally Under Pressure

Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Alaska on Saturday to support his endorsed candidates in the state as he continues facing legal pressure from the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot, and a separate investigation in Georgia about his alleged interference in regards to the results of the 2020 election.
ALASKA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
216K+
Followers
66K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy