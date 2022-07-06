Video of deadly NCPD officer-involved crash released

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police have just released new details, new video, and the chief’s statement after a deadly officer-involved accident.

The collision took place Tuesday at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Scarsdale Avenue.

The coroner has confirmed that the person killed in that collision was 24-year-old Raudnesia Waring.

Multiple videos were released by NCPD, including dashcam angles from the front and back of the cruiser and what appears to be surveillance footage from a nearby building.

In the dashcam videos, the officer can be seen weaving through traffic as he tries to make his way to a reported shooting on West Montague Avenue. The video cuts off right before the collision takes place and resumes with the dashcam facing the sky, presumably dislodged during the crash.

Dispatch audio was released as well. The officer involved can be heard urgently requesting EMS for the victim and backup units to shut down the entire intersection.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess released an apology and promised to thoroughly investigate.

Witnesses in the area at the time of the crash described a hectic scene.

“We noticed some gentlemen running through the parking lot yesterday,” Lawrence Wilson, who works at Celebrityz Barbershop near the scene, said, “and we were just, you know, when you see someone running you know automatically that something is going on.”

Wilson says they hear noise from Dorchester Road often, but knew Tuesday evening was something different.

“I stuck my head outside and went around the corner,” Wilson said, “and just noticed the blue lights and a lot of commotion going on over there.”

Community activist Elvin Speights says he was heartbroken when he heard of the tragedy.

“You know she hadn’t even started living yet,” Speights said. “She’s still a kid. I have children older than her… It’s heartbreaking on both sides; on the family side and even on the cop side.”

Both Speights and Wilson say they believe North Charleston Police will take the proper action.

“I fully expect North Charleston to do the right thing,” Speights said. “I don’t expect them to cower away from this.”

Comments / 6

James S
2d ago

yes he had lights and siren on she pulled put on front of him .you are required by law to yield to emergency vehicles when they have lights and sirens on

Reply
2
