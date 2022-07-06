ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Orange County sees slight increases in COVID-19 vaccines

By City News Service
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County saw modest increases in vaccinations and booster shots since last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. What You Need To Know. The number of vaccines administered in Orange County increased from 2,326,588 to 2,328,630,...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations increase in Orange County

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and infection rates continued mounting, and the county logged 19 additional fatalities, according to data released Friday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 climbed from 249 on Tuesday to 258 on Wednesday and 277 as of Thursday, while the number...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County: Daily COVID Hospitalizations Increased

6,416 New Cases and 18 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. As a result of high levels of community transmission over the past month, more residents are experiencing severe illness and death. The number of COVID-positive hospitalized patients today, at 1,021, is the highest number of hospitalized patients since February 26.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Little change to Orange County's COVID-19 hospitalizations

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals increased by three to 280, with 31 being treated in intensive care, down from 34 on Friday, according to the latest state data released Saturday. What You Need To Know. The county has 23.3% of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Orange County, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Health
Orange County, CA
Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
County
Orange County, CA
smobserved.com

Masks Will Not Slow Transmission in Los Angeles County

July 7, 2022 For many weeks now, Los Angeles County Health officials have warned that a health order requiring masks at indoor public places will be reinstituted when there are 10 admissions or more of "Covid" patients per 100,000 residents for two weeks in a row. The cutoff is a guideline from the Centers for Disease Control. It is designed to reduce the stress on the hospital system.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
avdailynews.com

5,316 New Positive Cases and 13 New Deaths Due to COVID-19

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. 5,316 New COVID-19 cases (3,153,690 cases to date) 13 New deaths due to COVID-19 (32,397 deaths to date) 989 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 More than 12,211,000 individuals tested; 23% of people tested...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA County's COVID hospitalizations surge past 900

The number of people hospitalized in Los Angeles County hospitals surged past 900 Wednesday after climbing by nearly 100 people since Saturday.According to the latest state data, there are currently 920 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals. Of those hospitalized, 89 are in intensive care units. In April, the county's total number of hospitalizations dropped to 209. Since then, it has been steadily increasing as cases grew.Many of the patients were admitted for other reasons before testing positive for COVID, but health officials say they still place an added burden on hospital staff because they require special care.Meanwhile Tuesday, L.A. County health officials reported 2,945 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.The new cases brought the county's total caseload to 3,143,536 and the death toll to 32,371.The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus continued to rise, reaching 14.9%.On Tuesday, the city of Malibu announced that masks are again required inside Malibu City Hall due to surging cases among city staff. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Health#Covid 19 Vaccine#Uc#City News Service#National Cancer Institute#Americans
beverlypress.com

Wage hike begins in L.A. County

The minimum wage in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County is now $15.96 per hour as of July 1, per the county’s minimum wage ordinance. The ordinance applies to employees who perform at least two hours of work in a week within unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. Employers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Garcetti Signs To Raise Minimum Wage for Healthcare Workers

Mayor Eric Garcetti Friday signed into law an ordinance raising the minimum wage for people working at some healthcare facilities in the city to $25 per hour. The “Minimum Wage for Employees Working at Healthcare Facilities” initiative, which was brought to the city through a successful petition drive, raises the workers’ minimum wage at affected facilities, adjusting it annually to account for increases in the cost of living.
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

Stop Giving Booster Shots If You Want to Slow Covid-19 Transmission - Our Message to Los Angeles County Health Department

July 8, 2022 - Los Angeles County has been living under the threat of a new indoor mask mandate for weeks now as Covid-19 cases, driven by various Omicron subvariants, bring more Covid patients to area hospitals. Once there are over 10 Covid patients per 100,000 residents in the hospital, the county is deemed by Centers for Disease Control guidance to be in a High transmission level. A patient is a Covid patient if they test positive for Covid, whether they suffer from the disease or not. If the high level of Covid-positive patients lasts for two weeks, masks will again be required in public indoor spaces. This is by order of the local county health department - it is not a federal law.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
skepticalraptor.com

District school vaccine mandates and preemption

This article about school district vaccine mandates and the principle of preemption was written by Dorit Rubinstein Reiss, Professor of Law at the University of California Hastings College of the Law (San Francisco, CA), who is a frequent contributor to this and many other blogs, providing in-depth, and intellectually stimulating, articles about vaccines, medical issues, social policy, and the law.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Huntington Beach brings cannabis initiative back to voters in November

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Voters will once again decide whether Huntington Beach will allow cannabis businesses to operate in the city and tax them. In a 5-2 vote, a Huntington Beach City Council majority Tuesday approved bringing a cannabis tax initiative back to voters in the Nov. 8 general election after a similar measure failed by a narrow margin last month.
point2homes.com

336 Streamwood, Irvine, Orange County, CA, 92620

Excellent location. Live in sought-after Irvine!! This upstairs, junior one-bedroom home is your perfect choice. Spacious and airy with vaulted ceilings and sliding glass doors out to a deck with stream views. Included are lighted tennis courts, pool, spa, clubhouse and coin-operated laundry facilities. Hot water and trash are paid through the low HOA dues. Short distance to restaurants, grocery stores and banks!! Assigned carport parking is close by. Plenty of guest parking as well. The condo has been recently upgraded so you can move right in. Do not miss this opportunity to live in Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
irei.com

Distribution facility in Southern California sells for $102m

The industrial team at Crow Holdings Development has sold a new 344,360-square-foot, LEED Silver-certified last-mile, robotics-distribution facility triple-net leased in the Inland Empire community of Bloomington, Calif. The sales price was $102 million. The building site spans 17.34 acres at 18025 Slover Ave. in a sought-after, last-mile location with valuable...
BLOOMINGTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy