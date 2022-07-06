ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Hotel Ella to quadruple in size, add high-end amenities in $100M-plus renovation plan

By Paul Thompson/Austin Business Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (ABJ) — Rex LLC plans a massive expansion of the historic Hotel Ella in Central Austin that will quadruple the number of guest rooms and add a flurry of...

Eater

Southwestern Restaurant Chain Z’Tejas Is Closing Original Austin Location

After 33 years, Austin-founded restaurant chain Z’Tejas is closing its original location in Clarksville permanently, as reported by Austin Business Journal (ABJ). The restaurant at 1110 West Sixth Street will close sometime at the end of 2022 or early 2023. Owner Randy Cohen told the publication that the closure...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

New build-to-rent development opens doors in booming Austin suburb

A Houston real estate developer that specializes in build-to-rent homes has entered the Austin market with a 48-duplex community in Georgetown. The developer, Wan Bridge Group, says the three- to four-bedroom, two-story duplexes are going up at Georgetown Heights, which is sandwiched between I-35 to the southeast and Lakeway Drive to the northwest. The rental duplexes, along Northwood Drive, range from 1,496 to 2,580 square feet.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Mojo Coffee Round Rock opening delayed to August

Following construction delays, Mojo Coffee will tentatively open its first Round Rock location in August. (Brooke Sjoberg/Communitu Impact Newspaper) Following construction delays, Mojo Coffee will tentatively open its first Round Rock location in August. The Texas-based coffee chain was expected to occupy one of the tenant spaces of the retail center under construction at 3100 RM 1431, Round Rock, with an expected opening date in June, according to a company representative. The small coffee chain has locations in Burnet, Marble Falls, Liberty Hill, Lampasas and Austin. www.mojodrivethru.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Visting Austin’s Moody Amphitheater

Since opening in August 2021, we had been looking for the right opportunity to check out Moody Amphitheater and the attached Waterloo Park. After getting a chance to see a concert there in July 2022, we are happy to report that the location is an absolute gem and we will look forward to more opportunities to attend events in this space.
MOODY, TX
KXAN

Air conditioner use in full swing this summer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With triple-digit temperatures in Central Texas, almost everyone is regularly running their air conditioners. This has kept AC repairman Tim Hostetter quite busy. On average, the owner of TemperaturePro Austin is receiving around 20-30 calls for fixes each day. “Demand this year is higher than we’ve...
AUSTIN, TX
SheKnows

Emma Stone Exits Malibu for Austin, Sells Midcentury-Modern Beach Home for $4.4 Million

Emma Stone is leaving Los Angeles behind as she heads to Austin, Texas for greener pastures. That also means saying goodbye to the beautiful midcentury-modern ranch that she’s called home for the past four years. She made a nice $1.2 million profit, selling the residence for $4.4 million. The 1,764-square-foot home overlooking Las Tunas Beach offers spectacular views and sunsets that likely made it a peaceful oasis in the midst of a pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cap City Comedy Club to hold first show at new Northwest Austin location July 7

Cap City Comedy Club's new location is at 11506 Century Oaks Terrace, Bldg. B, Unit 100, Austin, in the Domain. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Cap City Comedy Club is set to open July 7 at The Domain, and a show will be held the same night at 8 p.m. The special event with stand-up comedian J.R. De Guzman, winner of Stand-up NBC in 2016 and named "New Face" at Just for Laughs in 2017, will be the first at this location. The club is near the Kendra Scott store. Garage and street parking is free. Tickets are available online or at the box office one hour before the show. June shows were moved off-site because of opening delays. Cap City Comedy Club is located at 11506 Century Oaks Terrace, Bldg. B, Unit 100, Austin. 512-467-2333. www.capcitycomedy.com.
AUSTIN, TX
PLANetizen

A Look at Austin’s Proposed Subway Stations

An article by Nathan Bernier for KUT outlines plans for Austin’s upcoming subway system, which will include some underground stations. “The most ambitious of Austin's light-rail plans would burrow four miles of tunnel beneath downtown and South Austin to connect six subterranean stations and create the city's first subway system.” However, “Project Connect's growing price tag — the cost of the transit tunnel alone has doubled to more than $4 billion — could force transit planners to scale back their underground aspirations.”
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: Dinette Coming Soon, Revelry Will Close

Dinette, 1018 N. Shepherd, is expected to open next month. The highly-anticipated Vietnamese-inspired kitchen and bar is the creation of owners Jason Andaya and Ray Chan who also own and operate Hando and Kanpai Club. With Executive Chef Cole Hoang leading the kitchen, the menu at Dinette will offer a...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Austin

Single-family rental communities spread in Williamson County & Hutto looks to reel in Applied Materials

Legacy is a single-family rental community in Pflugerville. More than a dozen new SFR communities are coming to the area by 2025. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) The July 8 episode of the Austin Breakdown digs into the recent trend of single-family rental communities under development in Williamson County, along with Hutto ISD's efforts to attract a $2B project from Applied Materials to the area.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

