SOUTH BEND/MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU): I&M responded to an outage near Ireland Road affecting more than 1,100 customers just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. I&M crews inspected the area and discovered a utility pole had caught on fire. I&M said most of those customers had their power restored around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. According to I&M’s outage map, the remaining customers without power appear to have their power back.

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO