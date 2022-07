(KFOR Lincoln July 9, 2022) Beginning Monday, July 11, the eastbound lane of Vine Street from North 66th to North 68th streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tree removal. Homes in the area can be accessed using the westbound lane of Vine Street from North 70th Street. The sidewalk on the south side of the street in this area will also be closed. This project is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, July 12.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO