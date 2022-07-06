New Dallas clinic partners with Walgreens to offer free services for LGBTQ+ community

Frisco's water levels have been on Colorado's radar as an issue for years but the latest adjustment on the levels the EPA finds ok for "forever chemicals" in water has shifted the goal posts for a team already working to fix the problem.This June, the EPA changed the acceptable levels for combined levels of PFAS from 70 parts per trillion to much, much lower for specific PFAS. PFOA and PFOS are now suggested to be around 0.004 and 0.02 respectively. Frisco's latest test in August of 2021 showed levels of 4.5 parts per trillion and 11.0 parts per trillion for PFOA...

