New Dallas clinic partners with Walgreens to offer free services for LGBTQ+ community

FERRIS, Texas - A small city south of Dallas is aiming to provide free basic health care to everyone who lives there. The city of Ferris is hosting a clinic with free dental services Friday and Saturday. It's called Operation Ferris.
DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas has been a hot spot for people across the nation looking to find an affordable metro to move to, including many families. If you are looking to move to North Texas and you want to bring your family, here are some suggestions from ExtraSpace Storage. They did a report saying which cities are the best neighborhoods & suburbs in Dallas for Families.
DALLAS - COVID-19 cases are on the rise among children. One North Texas hospital said the rate of kids testing positive has more than doubled, and it appears the rollout of new vaccines to kids 5 and under isn't really taking off. North Texas doctors are pointing to that rise...
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — After the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Tarrant County’s COVID-19 community spread is high. This week, Tarrant County Public Health issued a warning on its Twitter page, encouraging people to wear masks indoors and social distance. On Thursday, Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny...
The city of Mesquite is conducting a budget priorities survey to gain input from citizens on programs and services. The survey is open to the public from June 20 through July 10. The survey can be found on the city of Mesquite website. Completing the questionnaire takes approximately 15 minutes.
DALLAS — A pregnant Texas woman who was ticketed for driving in a high-occupancy vehicle lane in Dallas is fighting the citation, claiming that her unborn baby should count as a second person. Brandy Bottone, 32, of Plano, said the Supreme Court ruling last month that overturned Roe v....
DALLAS (KDAF) — Making minimum wage means you probably wouldn’t be able to afford living in these Texas cities as GO Banking Rates has ranked them amongst the 15 least affordable in the U.S. when it comes to making minimum wage. Here are the cities in North Texas...
Frisco's water levels have been on Colorado's radar as an issue for years but the latest adjustment on the levels the EPA finds ok for "forever chemicals" in water has shifted the goal posts for a team already working to fix the problem.This June, the EPA changed the acceptable levels for combined levels of PFAS from 70 parts per trillion to much, much lower for specific PFAS. PFOA and PFOS are now suggested to be around 0.004 and 0.02 respectively. Frisco's latest test in August of 2021 showed levels of 4.5 parts per trillion and 11.0 parts per trillion for PFOA...
A chain-link fence was installed at the southeast corner of Lovers Lane and N. Central Expressway to prevent encampments. Eventually, the fence will become a permanent art wall, the result of a collaborative effort by the University Crossing Public Improvement District, DART and the Office of Homeless Solutions, according to a City Council District 14 newsletter.
Mesquite has been designated as a “Reception Center” for gulf coast evacuees in the event of a hurricane. Should the need arise, Mesquite city agencies would set up facilities at a predetermined location which could accept, feed and medically access thousands and thousands of evacuees. Those evacuees would then be distributed to various shelters throughout the DFW Metroplex.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV)— Four sisters plead guilty to defrauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture out of over $11.5 million that was intended to benefit underserved farmers who had been discriminated against. Lynda Charles, 72, of Hot Springs, Arkansas; Rosie Bryant, 74, of Colleyville, Texas; Delois Bryant, 75, of...
New COVID-19 cases continue to rise in North Texas. Good Day talked to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins about the tipping point that prompted him to raise the risk level from green to yellow. It means people should be careful.
A new report shows 52% of all homes sold last year in Tarrant County went to companies. (Courtesy Fotolia) A growing number of homes in North Texas are being purchased by institutions rather than individuals. A report released in May by the National Association of Realtors shows Collin, Dallas, Denton...
The number of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County recently hit numbers that matched the “peak levels recorded during the Delta wave,” according to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation (PCCI). As of July 1, the county was home to 5,487 positive cases, a 19.6% spike week over week,...
The deadline has caused Shirley Shields to lose sleep. Before she found the North Oak Street apartments, Shields experienced houselessness. After three years living in the unit, she had planned renovations. Now, half of her home is in boxes. The stress put Shields in the emergency room. “It’s just financially,...
PLANO, Texas - A pregnant mother from Plano who got a ticket for driving in the high-occupancy lane [HOV] on Highway 75 said she was in her right to drive there because her fetus should count as a passenger. According to the Dallas Morning News, Brandy Bottone, who was 34...
FORT WORTH, Texas — The air in Leslie Beltran's apartment is technically on, but her unit is still hot. On Friday, the hottest day of the year so far, her thermostat read 83 degrees. “It’s not one of the regular units were you control your own A/C or heat,"...
Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase a man from Fort Worth who has been extremely generous in what he does to help the city of Fort Worth and its residents.
