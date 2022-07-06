ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson’s flagship levelling up department left with only one paid minister after Gove sacked

By Liam James
The Independent
 3 days ago

The ministry created to carry out Boris Johnson ’s promise to level up Britain has been hollowed out over the course of a tumultuous few days in Westminster .

Following a string of resignations and the sacking of Michael Gove , the head of the department, only one paid minister remained at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities on Wednesday night.

Ministers Kemi Badenoch, Neil O’Brien and Stuart Andrew all left on Wednesday afternoon , while Mr Gove remained until he was dismissed by Mr Johnson shortly before 10pm, having been first among cabinet colleagues to tell the prime minister his time was up.

Eddie Hughes MP remains the parliamentary under secretary of state.

By the end of Wednesday, Mr Johnson had sacked only Mr Gove, while 44 Tory MPs had resigned from his government. Simon Hart, the Welsh secretary, left after the prime minister refused to listen to colleagues’ advice to stand down. Mr Hart was followed soon by Ed Argar, a health minister.

In a late-night interview Suella Braverman, the attorney general, said “the balance has tipped now in favour of saying that the prime minister – it pains me to say it – but it’s time to go.’’

After so many resignations, several government departments were short on ministerial staff, though few looked in as bad shape as the levelling up department. Nor did they carry the symbolic weight of the prime minister’s flagship ministry.

The levelling up department was formed in September when Mr Johnson decided to merge the brief of the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government with that of his much-touted but ill defined policy for improving the fortunes of so-called “left behind” areas of the UK.

Mr Gove was appointed secretary of the department after a stint as Cabinet Office secretary where he was tasked with devising clear objectives for “levelling up”.

The prime minister and Mr Gove had a chequered past. They knew one another as journalists before they both became Tory MPs (Mr Johnson in 2001, Mr Gove in 2005) of the socially liberal wave led to prominence in the mid-2000s by David Cameron.

The pair went on to work closely together leading the Vote Leave campaign in favour of Brexit but their relationship suffered greatly when Mr Gove stood against Mr Johnson in the 2016 leadership contest , having until that point been running the other man’s campaign.

They again ran against one another in the 2019 Tory leadership that saw Mr Johnson made prime minister. The victor kept his old friend close, appointing him as his effective deputy before giving him the levelling up brief, which he had pitched as the defining policy of his premiership.

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
Boris Johnson news – live: Grants Shapps ‘part of the reason’ for PM’s departure

Grant Shapps has said he believes a straight-talking conversation with Boris Johnson was part of the reason the prime minister decided to step down during the Tory rebellion.The transport secretary, who is one of Tory leadership hopefuls, said he made sure his boss was “getting the facts” as he was quickly losing support from his party in a very public manner. “He listened carefully and, as we know, the next morning said that he would stand down,” he told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday. The Tory leadership race is heating up with Mr Shapps joining seven other MPs who...
Suella Braverman
Simon Hart
David Cameron
Michael Gove
Boris Johnson
Stuart Andrew
Duke of Sussex ‘not told royal officials were involved in security decision’

The Duke of Sussex was not informed that the Royal Household was involved in a decision over his security arrangements when in the UK, the High Court has been told.Harry is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.The duke wants to bring his children to visit from the US, but he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, a representative previously said.Harry’s lawyers are asking Mr Justice Swift at a hearing in London on Thursday...
The Independent

Knives out as Tory leadership teams ‘create dirty dossiers on rivals’

Tory leadership campaign teams are reportedly drawing up dossiers full of compromising allegations against rival candidates and their aides.With Boris Johnson forced from office by a seemingly endless saga of incidents casting doubt over his personal integrity, one senior Tory MP has warned “scandal now has a currency in the forthcoming leadership elections”.As a result, at least two rival campaign teams are claimed to have handed the Labour Party digital dossiers packed with allegations against their potential opponents, according to the Sunday Times – with even candidates’ staffers supposedly targeted.The dossiers are claimed to include allegations about extramarital affairs...
Ex-detainee of Australia’s offshore refugee detention centre shares fears over UK Rwanda plan

When Ellie Shakiba arrived on Nauru island - a 21 square kilometre patch of rock in the pacific ocean - she thought she wouldn’t be there for long.She had survived a perilous journey from Iran, through Indonesia, into the hands of people smugglers and across the Indian Ocean. Her head full of warm expectations about the Western world, she had hoped that Australia would house her as a refugee. Instead she was shipped to a detention centre 2,800 miles away.Looking around, there was very little except a collection of nylon tents covered inside and out with carcinogenic Cadium-laced dust -...
Sri Lanka opposition hopes to install new gov't amid turmoil

Sri Lanka’s opposition political parties will meet Sunday to agree on a new government a day after the country’s president and prime minister offered to resign in the country’s most chaotic day in months of political turmoil, with protesters storming both officials’ homes and setting fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the nation’s economic crisis.Protesters who stormed the president’s official residence, his office and the prime minister’s official residence on Saturday spent the night there, saying they will stay until the leaders officially resign. Opposition lawmaker M. A. Sumanthiran said all opposition parties combined could...
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

