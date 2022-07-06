ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Vaughn, Garcia help White Sox rally, beat Twins 9-8 in 10

By MARK GONZALES Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLPtu_0gWxbhrg00
Chicago White Sox’s Leury Garcia (28) is congratulated by teammates after he drove in the winning run in the 10th inning against the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) (Paul Beaty / Associated Press)

CHICAGO — Andrew Vaughn tied the game with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Leury Garcia hit a game-ending single in the 10th to give the Chicago White Sox a 9-8 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

The White Sox trailed five times in the game and tied it each time before taking their first and only lead in extra innings to avoid a three-game sweep. Chicago snapped a seven-game losing streak to the AL Central-leading Twins.

“I was dancing in the locker room,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Pulled something, too.”

Playing his first game since April 23, Eloy Jiménez made an immediate impact for the White Sox, hitting a two-run homer in the fourth inning that tied the game 3-all and an RBI single in the seventh that made it 6-6. Jiménez had been sidelined with a torn tendon in his left hamstring. He also made a difficult catch before running into the netting down the left-field line to end the sixth.

“It was one of the days you feel like, ‘Yeah, I’m back,’” Jimenez said.

Jorge Polanco homered twice, both times giving Minnesota the lead.

Jose Ruiz (1-0) walked Jose Miranda to start the 10th but got out of trouble with an inning-ending double play.

In the bottom of the inning, automatic runner Adam Engel advanced to third on a passed ball by catcher Ryan Jeffers as Josh Harrison walked. Engel scored on Garcia’s hit off Jovani Moran (0-1).

“Unfortunately, things haven’t gone our way for most of the season, but we haven’t stopped working,” Garcia said. “We’ve been working hard, and today was a good day for us.”

Vaughn hit his game-tying homer off reliever Trevor Megill with two out in the eighth, and he robbed Gilberto Celestino of a hit by making a leaping catch at first base in the ninth.

“We pitched well when we needed to,” Vaughn said. “We hit well when we needed to and got the win out of it.”

Luis Arraez had four hits for the Twins, extending his hitting streak against the White Sox to 15 games. Arraez is batting .441 (26 for 59) during those contests.

Gio Urshela put the Twins ahead 8-6 in the eighth with a two-run homer off Matt Foster.

Luis Robert hit a two-run homer in the fifth for Chicago.

Polanco had the fifth multi-homer game of his career and first since Sept. 11, 2021, hitting a two-run shot in the fifth off Lance Lynn and a solo drive in the seventh off Kendall Graveman.

White Sox designated hitter Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI double in the first.

TRANSACTIONS

White Sox INF Jake Burger (bruised right hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list. RHP Vince Velasquez (right index finger blister) was placed on the 15-day IL. RHP Jimmy Lambert was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. INF Danny Mendick (right knee ligament tear) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox 3B Yoan Moncada left after six innings because of a right foot bruise. X-rays were negative, and he was listed as day-to-day.

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa wasn’t available, manager Rocco Baldelli said. Correa’s legs were tight, and Baldelli wanted to give him extra rest with a day off Thursday.

The Twins will send RHP Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.47 ERA) to the mound Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Texas.

The White Sox welcome Detroit for a three-game series starting Thursday night with RHP Dylan Cease (7-3, 2.51) on the mound. Cease is 10-0 with a 1.91 ERA in 11 career starts against the Tigers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportsnaut

Beau Brieske pitches Tigers past White Sox

Rookie Beau Brieske didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning, Javier Baez homered and the visiting Detroit Tigers held off a late Chicago White Sox rally to win their season-high fifth straight, 2-1, on Thursday night. Brieske (2-6), who entered his 14th career start with a 4.54 ERA,...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Twins take on the Rangers after Arraez's 4-hit game

Minnesota Twins (47-38, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (37-43, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.47 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (4-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -115, Rangers -104; over/under is 8 runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Detroit, IL
State
Texas State
City
Homer, MN
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Mookie Betts homers twice as Dodgers clip Cubs

Tony Gonsolin pitched seven strong innings and Mookie Betts hit a pair of home runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers held on for a 5-3 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. One start after he delivered a career-best 7 2/3 innings,...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Beau Brieske Flirts With No-Hitter, White Sox 9th-Inning Rally Falls Short in Loss

The Chicago White Sox fell 2-1 to the Detroit Tigers in the series opener. Despite a stellar outing, Dylan Cease took the loss. The Sox offense rallied late but came up short. They could only muster four hits, two walks, and one run against Detroit pitching. Tigers starter Beau Brieske no-hit the South Siders through the first five innings. The White Sox are 39-42 at the halfway point of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Detroit's Spencer Torkelson batting seventh on Friday

Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Torkelson will start at first base on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and the White Sox. Kody Clemens returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Torkelson for 7.5 FanDuel...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Adam Engel
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Eloy Jiménez
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Vince Velasquez
Person
Gilberto Celestino
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Homer
Person
Josh Harrison
numberfire.com

Gilberto Celestino grabbing seat Wednesday for Twins

Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox. Celestino is grabbing a seat after starting in center field Tuesday. Byron Buxton is manning center and batting third while Luis Arraez takes over as the designated hitter. Jose Miranda is starting on first base and Gio Urshela is replacing Celestino in the lineup to play third base and bat eighth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
72K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy