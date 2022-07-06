Boss Office reopens at Pico

Staff Report

After 10 years next to the post office in Killington, Boss Office Works is moving to Pico.

“The new location will be a perfect combination of function and work-life balance,” owners Carla Meola and Vince Chiarella told the Mountain Times. “The extra-wide doors will allow us to bring in new equipment so that we can offer new products and faster turn-around. And it doesn’t hurt that we can step outside our doors to hit the slopes,” they said.

Courtesy of Boss Office Works Carla Meola, Vince Chiarella and Bandit are excited to be at the base of Pico where they can pop out to go for a walk without the dangers of traffic so close.

“It’s been a great journey and we’ve had the opportunity to make new friends and customers along the way,” the owners wrote in a newsletter. “This location has been amazing, and we will miss a lot of things about it, especially being able to see so many people everyday waving and popping in on their way to the post office.”

Meola and Chiarella added that their “goal is to streamline the business to provide what we do best — graphic design, printing and mailings. We will continue to carry a limited selection of office supplies.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Boss has changed its model to require appointments.

“There were many reasons that we went to that model. Mostly, we didn’t want our Covid-puppy Bandit to run out and into traffic (it’s happened),” Meola and Chiarella explained.

But at the new location, they plan on changing back to be open to all walk-in customers, with appointments preferred.

In order to make this move as seamless as possible, Boss closed Thursday, June 30 and opened its doors at the new new location, Tuesday, July 5.

To celebrate the new location, Boss will be hosting the August KPAA mixer on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

We want to thank you again for all of your support and look forward to continuing our journey with you in the future.