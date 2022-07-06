ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killington, VT

Boss Office reopens at Pico

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 3 days ago

Staff Report

After 10 years next to the post office in Killington, Boss Office Works is moving to Pico.

“The new location will be a perfect combination of function and work-life balance,” owners Carla Meola and Vince Chiarella told the Mountain Times. “The extra-wide doors will allow us to bring in new equipment so that we can offer new products and faster turn-around. And it doesn’t hurt that we can step outside our doors to hit the slopes,” they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0raEjh_0gWxbdKm00
Courtesy of Boss Office Works Carla Meola, Vince Chiarella and Bandit are excited to be at the base of Pico where they can pop out to go for a walk without the dangers of traffic so close.

“It’s been a great journey and we’ve had the opportunity to make new friends and customers along the way,” the owners wrote in a newsletter. “This location has been amazing, and we will miss a lot of things about it, especially being able to see so many people everyday waving and popping in on their way to the post office.”

Meola and Chiarella added that their “goal is to streamline the business to provide what we do best — graphic design, printing and mailings. We will continue to carry a limited selection of office supplies.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Boss has changed its model to require appointments.

“There were many reasons that we went to that model. Mostly, we didn’t want our Covid-puppy Bandit to run out and into traffic (it’s happened),” Meola and Chiarella explained.

But at the new location, they plan on changing back to be open to all walk-in customers, with appointments preferred.

In order to make this move as seamless as possible, Boss closed Thursday, June 30 and opened its doors at the new new location, Tuesday, July 5.

To celebrate the new location, Boss will be hosting the August KPAA mixer on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

We want to thank you again for all of your support and look forward to continuing our journey with you in the future.

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, July 9

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Saturday, July 9, 2022. Looking for a way to get those kids moving this morning? The Kids Balance Bike and Enduro races start at Bolton Valley at 9:30 a.m. The 3-6...
BURLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Birch Ridge Inn is sold

After 25 years, the Birch Ridge Inn in Killington has sold. Jacob McGrath and Dave McComb, the owners of Killington Vacation Rentals, bought the property for $1.35 million on June 30. McGrath and McComb are planning to convert the inn to a rental for corporate retreats, weddings and other events, with an opening date scheduled for this fall.
KILLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Your Local Weekend July 8-10th, 2022

Events going on around our region include a Burlington version of Running with the Bulls, and the Waterbury Arts Fest. On Saturday, people dressed as bulls will be running down Church Street Marketplace for the first “Run with the Bulls” event. Benefits go the the Classic Mike Loyer foundation. This local foundations mission is to financially support Vermont families coping with the accidental worksite death of a loved one. Switchback Brewing Company is sponsoring the event.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Cherries Jubilee

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A very Cherries Jubilee!. Cherries Jubilee came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County as a stray with a few bumps and bruises but has completely transformed to the lovely lady she is today. A little timid, Cherries Jubilee will quickly warm up to a friendly face, gentle scritches, and a warm home.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Killington, VT
Local
Vermont Business
mychamplainvalley.com

Burlington to host first ever ‘Run With The Bulls’

Burlington, VT — There will be a taste of Spain in Burlington on Saturday as Church Street will host the first ever ‘Run With The Bulls’. The event will be a twist on a more well-known even that is happening right now in Pamplona, Spain. “You can...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Valley Reporter

Celebrate the arts, celebrating Waterbury at the Waterbury Arts Fest

Head to Waterbury for its signature summer event – the Waterbury Arts Fest and Block Party! The 21st annual Waterbury Arts Fest will take place on Railroad Street behind the train station in downtown on July 8 and 9, 2022. The Waterbury Arts Fest is sponsored by dozens of local businesses.
WATERBURY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boss Office#The Mountain Times#Bandit
vermontjournal.com

Okemo Valley Car Show and Cruise-In

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce invites participants for the Second Annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival Car Show and Fifth Annual Benson’s Chevy Cruise-In. The car show, sponsored by Coldwell Banker Lifestyles Real Estate, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21 in Ludlow, Vt. at the Okemo Field on Route 103. The cruise-in will be held the night before the festival on Friday evening Aug. 19 from 5–8 p.m. at Benson’s Chevrolet located at 25 Pond St. in Ludlow Village. Learn more and register at www.yourplaceinvermont.com/cars/.
LUDLOW, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont PR firm hires two new communications specialists

Recent University of Vermont graduates Rose Kaufmann and Josie Gingold have joined the Charlotte-based public relations firm Junapr(link is external) as marketing and team coordinator, and communications coordinator, respectively. Both formerly served as Junapr interns. In her new role as marketing and team coordinator, Kaufmann will take on a variety...
CHARLOTTE, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Mountain Times

R.A.V.E. to host 41st annual car show, flea market

Saturday and Sunday, July 9-10—RUTLAND—The Rutland Area Vehicle Enthusiasts (R.A.V.E.) invites everyone to attend their 41st Annual R.A.V.E Car Show and Flea Market on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10 at the Vermont State Fairgrounds in Rutland. There are […] Read More The post R.A.V.E. to host 41st annual car show, flea market appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Vermont-based LandAir trucking company reportedly laying off drivers

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont-based trucking company LandAir is reportedly getting off the road. Management for New England’s largest LTL (less than truckload) trucking service has been very quiet about it, but a source close to the matter says they started mass layoffs on Tuesday. Per the Federal Motor...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Make-A-Wish Vermont sending top fundraisers ‘Over the Edge’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Make-A-Wish Vermont’s top fundraisers will be going “Over the Edge” Saturday, a high-flying fundraiser to send participants off of the 9th floor of the Marriott Burlington Harbor hotel. The group’s top fundraisers will be letting go and having a bit of fun rappelling...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

2nd rabid fox appears in Essex County, New York

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Multiple people and animals were attacked by a rabid fox in New York’s North Country. The Essex County Health Department says it happened on Monday in Ticonderoga. They say the gray fox was “overly aggressive, drooling, and biting.” Three people -- and several pets and...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
Colchester Sun

Here are 4 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County

Where: 1st Republic Brewing Company, Essex Junction. Details: The 2nd Annual MMU Football Cornhole fundraiser is happening. There is a $50 team registration fee and prizes for top winners. Jamie Lee Thurston-Free Concert. When: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Where: Essex Experience Green, Essex Junction. Details: Legendary local turned Nashville...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Mountain Times

Brandon artist wins The Vermont Prize for Afrofuturistic art

Visual artist, graffiti scholar, and educator Will Kasso Condry of Brandon has been selected as the first recipient of The Vermont Prize, a new endeavor aimed at celebrating and supporting the best visual art being made in Vermont today. A collaborative initiative of the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC),...
BRANDON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont regulators threaten to revoke license of 32 Walgreens pharmacies

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont regulators are threatening to revoke the license of the 32 Walgreens pharmacies in the state. This comes after a series of alleged violations of regulations that include unplanned pharmacy closures without making provisions for customers to get their prescriptions elsewhere and over scheduling vaccine appointments.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
541
Followers
782
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy