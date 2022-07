Iva B. Sweet was born November 6, 1935 to the late Russell and Donna Wesseling in Allegan, MI. She graduated from Allegan High School and for a time worked at DeLano Printing and Allegan General Hospital. She married her husband, Arba “Bud” Sweet in July 1954. She was a homemaker and loved gardening, cooking and canning. She sewed many beautiful dresses for her girls and was a very talented knitter. Her blankets and sweaters were award-winning at the local Allegan Fair. Iva was co-owner of Sweet Construction with her late husband Bud.

