Bonita Springs, FL

100-year-old Bonita Springs building may be razed for parking lot

By Alex Howard
 3 days ago
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – A nearly 100-year-old building in Bonita Springs could soon be demolished to put in a parking lot, despite protests from members of the City’s Historical Preservation Board.

At the last City Council Meeting, Bonita Springs’ City Council voted unanimously to tear down the building known as the “Wonder Gardens Cafe”, the building located right next to the Everglades Wonder Gardens on Old US 41.

The building was last used as a Cafeteria about 6 years ago, but since then has sat vacant and unused. In that time, it’s deteriorated to the point where city officials say it’s no longer code compliant.

“My guess is 6, 7 years. It’s a long time, you know what happens in Florida in the sun, it deteriorates.” said Bonnie Whittemore, from the Bonita Springs Historical Society. “I remember going in here years ago, when it was a cafeteria. Where you could go inside here, get a bite to eat and sit out here.”

City Historians like Bonnie said at the City’s Council Meeting, they are asking Council Members to explore other options for the building other than demolition, like its preservation by a private developer.

“I think there is an opportunity to get a private developer, I know the city has put out RFPs, but I think if we got the right people with the right money, I think this could be revamped.” she said. “It would be a great museum, a great gift shop. A lot of things can be done here, so lets not tear it down.”

So far, there is no concrete date yet on when the building with be demolished.

