Spokane, WA

Crews responding to house fire, explosion in North Spokane

By Staff Writer
FOX 28 Spokane
 3 days ago

www.fox28spokane.com

FOX 28 Spokane

Fire crews: No one hurt in garage fire at Spokane south hill home

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane fire crews are at a house fire on Spokane’s south hill which drew a large response from first responders. KHQ is at the scene on the 3200 block of S. Jefferson Street where we’re told everyone evacuated the home safely. Crews said the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 shot and injured in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are investigating an early morning Spokane Valley shooting. Police were first called to the area of 4th Ave and Havana St for reports of an armed man chasing two other men. Shortly after, officers received another report of a man shot nearby. He was taken...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Avista working to restore power north of Spokane

DEER PARK, Wash. – Avista Utilities is working on restoring power to Deer Park and Colbert residents after outages have left just under 2,050 customers without power. The cause of the outages is under investigation, but power is expected to be restored between 9 and 10 p.m. To report...
DEER PARK, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
FOX 28 Spokane

Man shot in Spokane Valley neighborhood, police looking for suspect

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot near S. Dearborn and E. 5th Ave. Police tell KHQ they were originally responding to reports of a man chasing two others and that he appeared to have a gun. Not long after, they received another, separate report of the shooting.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man causes over $10,000 in damages, charged with two counts of hit and run

DEER PARK, Wash. – A Deer Park woman woke up to the sounds of her neighbor screaming, ‘Your horses are out!’ Little did she know, the situation was far wilder. "It looks like he launched up and over the highway, there are no marks of him stopping whatsoever," Brittney Schupman who owns the land said. As some were sleeping off independence celebrations, Schupman woke up to"Our neighbor, the next morning at about 6 a.m. hollering that our horses were out," she said. "We thought maybe the fireworks had spooked them but then come further investigation we realized that there was a car that had gone through the fences." All over her property, a chaotic scene showing what really happened. "He hit the corner of that, hit the golf cart, hit that post. He didn’t hit that fire pit, he hit my other fire pit. And he hits all three of my septic pipe tips," she said. Seen on these cameras, are horses escaping their corals, and a white Hyundai leaving the scene. "We literally fixed the fences last night," she said. The suspect barreled through acres of land, 6 fences… "I mean you can see it’s toast," she said. …narrowly missing the Schupman’s horses before finally fleeing. "I asked somebody, do you think he would have stopped if he would have hit a horse, they’re like, they went through 6 fences and didn’t stop so… that to me that is the most uncomfortable feeling to know that nothing was safe," she said. Thankfully no one was injured but Schupman said he not only damaged the land but a utility trailer, golf cart, her daughter’s ATV and the property’s septic lines. The damage, she says is in the thousands. And with no apology from the driver, she’s left cleaning up the mess. "Half of his car in a wheelbarrow of destruction," she said. Luckily, a license plate was found on the scene and deputies were able to piece together who the suspect was. According to Sheriff’s Office officials, the alleged driver Allen Skoog told them he drove off the road because he was swerving a deer. Skoog told deputies he doesn’t remember anything after swerving off the road. He is facing two counts of hit and run unattended. He’s due in court on July 14th.
DEER PARK, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Kootenai County Jail fails staffing inspection

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – The Kootenai County Jail has been struggling to keep up with capacity and now they’re struggling to keep up on staff. It’s starting to make an impact, in fact, they recently failed a portion of their inspection with the Idaho Sheriff’s Association.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Man arrested in 20-year-old Pullman cold case pleads guilty to rape

PULLMAN, Wash. – Kenneth Downing, an Elk man arrested for a string of home invasions and sexual assaults in Pullman nearly 20 years ago, has pleaded guilty to first-degree rape and assault charges. Downing is now facing 18 to 24 years in prison, Whitman County’s Chief Prosecutor Dan LeBeau...
PULLMAN, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

It’s a beautiful day!

Possible thunderstorms will linger in the mountains and Montana through the weekend, otherwise we clear out and set things up for a beautiful weekend ahead with high pressure building in across the Pacific northwest. Highs will pop into the low to mid 80’s through Monday, with the warmest temperatures expected next Tuesday and Wednesday, as daytime temperatures head into the 90’s.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane homebuyers may see more favorable market, increase of inventory

SPOKANE, Wash. – There might finally be some good news for future home buyers! The market may be taking a turn, according to local realtor, Marianne Bornhoft. “I’m looking right now with buyers every day. And they are still out there looking, and they are still making offers, and there are still bidding wars. There just aren’t maybe 17 offers now, there’s seven,” Bornhoft explained.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Regional Pickleball tournament takes over EWU this weekend, draws players from across the globe

CHENEY, Wash. – Have you heard about it, yet? Pickleball. It’s fun. It’s addicting. It’s been around for more than 50 years and this weekend, hundreds of players from 20 states and four countries are taking over Eastern Washington University (EWU) for the 2022 USA Pickleball Pacific Northwest Diamond Regional tournament (or the USAPPNWDRT for short).
SPOKANE, WA

