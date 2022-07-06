ANOTHER LI SHARK SIGHTING: Swimming at Fire Island beach 'prohibited until further notice'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Davis Park Beach on Fire Island was closed Wednesday due to a shark sighting, Brookhaven Town officials said.

"Brookhaven Town Lifeguards reported a shark sighting in the ocean at Davis Park on Fire Island. Out of an abundance of caution, swimming is prohibited until further notice," Town spokesman Jack Krieger said.

A video showed a shark fin in the water close to where the waves start to break at shore. No injuries were reported as a result.

A 19-year-old from Long Island, Liam Darrigo, told Newsday that he was skim boarding around 1 p.m. when lifeguards blew their whistles and told everyone to get out of the water. Darrigo said about 20 minutes later, he saw the shark’s fin in the water and took a video.

"The lifeguard came and told us to get out of the water. We waited a bit and saw a big fin. As it started moving, we saw the tail and the dorsal fin and it cruised along slowly," Darrigo said. "It’s a bit concerning. We've seen dolphins, but my mom said she had never seen a shark before. It's kind of cool but also concerning."

The sighting comes just days after a shark attacked a lifeguard at another Long Island beach which prompted a closure. Smith Point Beach was closed to swimmers on July 3 after Zach Gallo was bitten by a shark during a lifeguard training exercise in the water.

On June 30, another person was possibly bitten by a shark on his foot, this time at Jones Beach. Patrols of Long Island waters were ramped up for the holiday weekend following that incident.