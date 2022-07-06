ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of Metro Detroit man detained in Russia speaks out after Biden calls Brittney Griner's wife, but not them

By WWJ Newsroom
 3 days ago
Photo credit Christian Petersen/Getty Images

(WWJ) – The family of Paul Whelan, the Novi man being held in a Russian prison on allegations of spying, is speaking out after finding out President Joe Biden recently spoke with another Russian-detained American, but not them.

Biden on Wednesday spoke with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned basketball star Brittney Griner. The White House issued a press release saying Biden is working to secure the WNBA All-Star’s release as soon as possible.

The press release also mentions Biden is working on the release of Whelan and other Americans detained in Russia.

Whelan was arrested in 2018 while he was in Russia, on allegations of being a spy for the U.S. Whelan has adamantly denied all allegations and Russian officials have never presented evidence against him publicly.

On Wednesday Whelan’s sister, Elizabeth Whelan, spoke out after learning the president had spoken directly with Griner’s wife.

In a tweet, she said she is “still looking for that press release saying @POTUS has spoken to anyone in OUR family about #PaulWhelan, wrongfully detained in #Russia for 3.5 years.”

Whelan said she is “crushed” and if Biden wants to talk about securing her brother’s release, “he needs to be talking to the Whelans! What are we to think?!”

Family members have claimed Griner is being treated differently due to her basketball stardom. Griner, who plays in Russia during the Phoenix Mercury’s offseason, was arrested in February for allegedly possessing cannabis.

She was detained at a Russian airport and authorities said she had vape cartridges that contained hashish oil.

Comments / 12

Christine Wolfe
3d ago

majority of US citizens think she should stay in Russia and do her time. breaking the law has consequences.

Reply
25
William Rohling
1d ago

How many people are caught everyday for smuggling? Letting her off would just set a new precedence. Sorry but do your time.

Reply
4
Marilyn Tillery
2d ago

Wait until she gets back in the US; she will continue to bad-mouth America!

Reply
11
 

