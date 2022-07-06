ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some patients losing sleep over CPAP machine shortage, but it may be easing: physician

By WBBM Newsradio Staff Report
 3 days ago
CPAP machine Photo credit Getty Images

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — An ongoing shortage of a key medical device is affecting people with sleep apnea, but an expert says the problem could be easing.

Dr. Salil Doshi is with Advent, which specializes in treating sleep apnea.

He said some patients are being forced to wait months to get CPAP machines, which help ease potentially serious breathing issues during sleep.

He says there are several reasons for the shortage. One company had a recall of the devices, and pandemic-related supply chain issues also have been a factor.

Dr. Doshi says patients waiting for CPAP machines might benefit from alternative treatments.The shortage appears to be easing, though it could continue for several more months, he said.

