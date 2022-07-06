ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse bike shop, Hunger Task Force peddle ‘Pedals 2 Fight Hunger’ food drive

By Mike Tighe
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Wrench & Roll Collective bike shop and the Hunger Task Force are collaborating in an effort titled “La Crosse Pedals 2 Fight Hunger” to help stock the food shelf.

The event, which is billed as a progressive bike ride to fight hunger in the Coulee Region, is taking place because the Hunger Task Force is about 30% short on food supplies.

Participants are asked to use their bicycles and ask at least five friends to donate at least five items and join them in collecting and delivering nonperishable goods to fill the Hunger Task Force truck.

The truck will be parked in front of the Wrench & Roll Collective https://www.wrenchnrollcollective.com/ at 1200 Caledonia St. in La Crosse from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, July 9 and Aug. 6.

“Bicycle, run, or walk (or drive if that’s the only way to get the goods here!) your way to each person or home” and deliver them to the truck, according to organizers, who say monetary donations also are welcome.

