ALEA reports eight traffic deaths, eight boating accidents over July Fourth weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reported eight traffic deaths and eight boating accidents from July 1 to July 4, 2022.

According to ALEA, the fatal crashes occurred in the counties of Calhoun, Escambia, Lawrence, Lowndes, and Tuscaloosa. There were two individuals who were not wearing a seatbelt, a motorcyclist, and a pedestrian among those fatalities.

ALEA says that the boating accidents happened at Lay Lake, Wilson Lake, Lake Harding, Smith Lake, Lake Guntserville, and Lake Martin. There were two minor injuries and no fatalities.

Within this timeframe, ALEA arrested 46 drivers for DUIs and nine boaters for BUIs.

During the weekend, ALEA Aviation carried out 16 patrol flights and relayed information to lifeguards about swimmers that were an unsafe distance away from the shore.