Doddridge County, WV

Error made in Doddridge County election

By Riley Holsinger
 3 days ago

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — An error was made during the recent election for Doddridge County’s Board of Education.

Sample Ballot from the Early Election Period (WBOY – Image)

The error made some early voting and absentee ballots say that voters could only pick one Board of Education candidate from each district when they actually could have picked two from Beech District.

There were 274 votes in place before the mistake was corrected later during the early voting period. Doddridge County Clerk Catee Slater wanted to do her best to fix the issue.

“As soon as I got the information that it was wrong, we called in the computer techs and got everything changed, the ballots changed,” Slater said.

Beech District candidate, Bonnie Davis filed a petition to the Doddridge County Commission on May 24 regarding the mistake, which led to an overturning of the results on June 27.

Order from the Doddridge County Commission (WBOY – Image)

“We want to make sure that the public knows we are all human, we do make mistakes and as soon as we find them we will fix them,” Slater said.

The race will reach be up for a vote again on November 8 for the General Election ballot.

According to an order from the Doddridge County Commission, only candidates who filed their Certificate of Announcement from Jan. 10 to Jan. 29 will be placed on the November General Ballot for the Board of Education.

