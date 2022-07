RIPLEY, W.Va. — Jackson County is the latest county considering to participate in a State Auditor’s Office program tracking county finances. State Auditor J.B. McCuskey was recently in Jackson County, in front of the commission, clerk and sheriff to discuss his Project Mountaineer program. The agency offers the program to city and county governments; the online tool allows the public to track spending. McCuskey told MetroNews that 46 of the state’s 55 counties have installed the program.

